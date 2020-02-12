BrownsDigest
AP: Myles Garrett To Be Reinstated Wednesday

According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, the NFL is set to reinstate Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett from his indefinite suspension Wednesday. Garrett was suspended the remainder of the regular season, which amounted to six games, for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his helmet on Thursday Night Football in a brawl that resulted from Rudolph going after Garrett's face after he felt Garrett hit him late.

Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur, which incited the whole incident, but the NFL was unable to produce the audio from the nationally televised game to verify whether that happened or not.

Beyond the six games Garrett was suspended, he also had to go to anger management counseling, which he had to complete in order to be reinstated. Before the suspension, Garrett was playing at an elite level, on pace to not only easily surpass the franchise record for sacks in a season, but was making a case to be the defensive player of the year.

Garrett's absence proved devastating for the Browns defense, as expected, and it was a tipping point in the season. Despite defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, which should've been a big victory for the team and the perception of the season, Garrett's actions and resulting suspension made it feel like a loss and yet another embarrassment for an organization so often associated with both.

With new head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Joe Woods, Garrett is still the focal point of the Browns defense and despite the incident, will undoubtedly be discussing a contract extension after the 2020 season.

Executive Vice President Andrew Berry released the following statement: “We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms. We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”

Will Browns Target Anthony Harris in Free Agency? Difficult to Imagine They Won't

As the Cleveland Browns look toward free agency, it's difficult to ignore all of the connections the Browns have with safety Anthony Harris, who not only played the last five years with the Minnesota Vikings, but also would fill a significant need the Browns.

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 4

With a small pause in the draft process before the NFL Scouting Combine and now that the Cleveland Browns have their regime set up, it seemed like a good time to take another look at what they might do in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Browns Hiring Jason Tarver as Linebackers Coach

The Cleveland Browns are adding Jason Tarver to Joe Woods' defensive staff as the team's linebackers coach, according to multiple reports. Tarver has experience as a defensive coordinator in addition to being a linebackers coach.

Report: Browns to Hire T.C. McCartney as Offensive Assistant

The Cleveland Browns are hiring T.C. McCartney to be an offensive assistant coach according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. McCartney most recently served as the quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos and it stands to reason that working with quarterbacks will be at least part of his job with the Browns.

The Solution to the Browns Tackle Problem is in the NFL Draft, Not Free Agency

It's largely understood the Cleveland Browns need to properly address their offensive tackle position this offseason. It's simply a matter of how they do it. The most prudent strategy is to forgo expensive free agents and attack the issue in the NFL Draft.

Joe Woods Intends to Sign Deal Soon to Become Browns DC

According to reports, Joe Woods intends to a sign a deal to become the next defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns and reunite with Kevin Stefanski.

Report: Browns to Hire Chris Kiffin to New Staff, Comes From Familiar Roots

Reports are out that the Browns will be adding another new face to the revamped staff, this one in Chris Kiffin, last with San Francisco.

Browns Notebook: O'Shea Official, Browns Could Go to London Again

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns officially hired Chad O'Shea as their wide receivers coach and found out they have a 25 percent chance they'll be playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London next season.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry's Introductory Press Conference

New Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry had his introductory press conference on Wednesday and was asked about questions about his present and future as well as questions dating back to his past with the Browns under Executive Vice President Sashi Brown.

Browns Now Clear to Hire Joe Woods As Defensive Coordinator This Week, What That Would Mean Schematically

The Super Bowl now concluded, Joe Woods is now free to officially become the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator after serving as the San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator this season. The defense will change under Woods from Steve Wilks, but it's not an overly dramatic one.

