BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Name Scott Peters Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Pete Smith

Scott Peters took an unorthodox path to get to the professional ranks of coaching. The new Cleveland Browns assistant offensive line coach finished his eight year playing career as a guard and center, then went into the world of mixed martial arts. Peters opened a gym called The Lion's Den MMA Academy to train fighters as well as himself, then proceeded to win multiple world championships in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu before he took on his next project. "Tip of the Spear" is a non-profit organization designed to help teach skills to both players and coaches in football.

Peters met Bill Callahan through legendary offensive line coach, Jim McNally, and the two formed a relationship which has now led them both to the Browns. Between the skills he's picked up through mixed martial arts and Tip of the Spear, combined with his experience in the NFL, he offers an interesting perspective in terms of teaching offensive linemen, particularly when it comes to leverage and hand placement.

Under the careful guidance of Callahan, it could prove beneficial to the Browns offensive line, which is likely to include a number of young players. Outside of Joel Bitonio and J.C. Tretter, the Browns have young players at right guard and could be adding a pair of rookies in the upcoming NFL Draft.

This is his first coaching job with a team, which does come with a set of risks. He has taught and worked with athletes at various levels, but this is his first gig in this type of setup, so it will be met with some level of skepticism. Callahan's expertise and experience will be invaluable.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Browns Target Anthony Harris in Free Agency? Difficult to Imagine They Won't

As the Cleveland Browns look toward free agency, it's difficult to ignore all of the connections the Browns have with safety Anthony Harris, who not only played the last five years with the Minnesota Vikings, but also would fill a significant need the Browns.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Ryan Grigson Operating in Advisory Role With Browns, Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns have been utilizing former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson in an advisory capacity as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

AP: Myles Garrett To Be Reinstated Wednesday

The NFL is reinstating Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Wednesday, according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Pete Smith

Browns May Not Love Olivier Vernon's Salary, But The Alternatives Are No Better

The Cleveland Browns may not be thrilled that Olivier Vernon is their highest paid player for 2020, set to make $15.5 million, but their options are limited in how they can approach the situation.

Pete Smith

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 4

With a small pause in the draft process before the NFL Scouting Combine and now that the Cleveland Browns have their regime set up, it seemed like a good time to take another look at what they might do in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Browns Hiring Jason Tarver as Linebackers Coach

The Cleveland Browns are adding Jason Tarver to Joe Woods' defensive staff as the team's linebackers coach, according to multiple reports. Tarver has experience as a defensive coordinator in addition to being a linebackers coach.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Report: Browns to Hire T.C. McCartney as Offensive Assistant

The Cleveland Browns are hiring T.C. McCartney to be an offensive assistant coach according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. McCartney most recently served as the quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos and it stands to reason that working with quarterbacks will be at least part of his job with the Browns.

Pete Smith

The Solution to the Browns Tackle Problem is in the NFL Draft, Not Free Agency

It's largely understood the Cleveland Browns need to properly address their offensive tackle position this offseason. It's simply a matter of how they do it. The most prudent strategy is to forgo expensive free agents and attack the issue in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Joe Woods Intends to Sign Deal Soon to Become Browns DC

According to reports, Joe Woods intends to a sign a deal to become the next defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns and reunite with Kevin Stefanski.

Shawn Stevenson

Report: Browns to Hire Chris Kiffin to New Staff, Comes From Familiar Roots

Reports are out that the Browns will be adding another new face to the revamped staff, this one in Chris Kiffin, last with San Francisco.

BrandonLittle