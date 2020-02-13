Browns Name Scott Peters Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Scott Peters took an unorthodox path to get to the professional ranks of coaching. The new Cleveland Browns assistant offensive line coach finished his eight year playing career as a guard and center, then went into the world of mixed martial arts. Peters opened a gym called The Lion's Den MMA Academy to train fighters as well as himself, then proceeded to win multiple world championships in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu before he took on his next project. "Tip of the Spear" is a non-profit organization designed to help teach skills to both players and coaches in football.

Peters met Bill Callahan through legendary offensive line coach, Jim McNally, and the two formed a relationship which has now led them both to the Browns. Between the skills he's picked up through mixed martial arts and Tip of the Spear, combined with his experience in the NFL, he offers an interesting perspective in terms of teaching offensive linemen, particularly when it comes to leverage and hand placement.

Under the careful guidance of Callahan, it could prove beneficial to the Browns offensive line, which is likely to include a number of young players. Outside of Joel Bitonio and J.C. Tretter, the Browns have young players at right guard and could be adding a pair of rookies in the upcoming NFL Draft.

This is his first coaching job with a team, which does come with a set of risks. He has taught and worked with athletes at various levels, but this is his first gig in this type of setup, so it will be met with some level of skepticism. Callahan's expertise and experience will be invaluable.