Browns Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Notebook Ahead of Game Against Cardinals

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field on Thursday ahead of their game in Arizona against the Cardinals. The team practiced indoors as the Cardinals play in a dome. Every player on the team except center J.C. Tretter practiced, though some were limited in what they were able to do Tretter is still expected to play.

Sione Takitaki returned to full participation after missing Wednesday with an illness. Odell Beckham continues to be limited in what he's able to do with the sports hernia. Head coach Freddie Kitchens was unwilling to disclose who he would have starting at right tackle this week after Chris Hubbard missed the previous game with a knee injury, which saw Kendall Lamm start in his place. Hubbard is still limited with the knee and Lamm was able to play reasonably well against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I think Chris still continues to improve each and every day. We have not lost faith and confidence in Chris at all, but Kendall did play good and we will see where it is at the end of the week. I think we are getting healthier up front. There are several of those guys that have been battling things during the course of the year, just little nick-knack things so we will see where we are at, at the end of the week. Kendall had not played a lot of ball this year. I think he played two or three snaps against Tennessee and then kind of had some setbacks along the way so he is getting to feel healthy now and we will see where we are at the end of the week.”

When asked about safety Eric Murray was closer to playing, Kitchens said, “Potentially. He has made progress and we evaluate those things towards the end of the week. There are only so many reps you can get to test things like that during the course of the week. We will see. He has made progress, though. He has made more progress this week than he made last week so we will see at the end of the week.”

Kitchens spoke to Rashard Higgins for reportedly five or six minutes in the practice period that was available to the media, which is where the following video was taken. When he was asked if Higgins was being held from playing due to refusing to play in the game against the Seattle Seahawks, Kitchens said:

"I think you guys are trying to make a big problem with me and Higg (Rashard Higgins). He goes out and does his job, does his work...you have to make a decision. Higg should play some and we'll see where it goes. There's no problem with me and Higg."

In his media availability, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was asked if he believed Joe Schobert was having a Pro Bowl season. Wilks responded by saying, "If I had a vote, I would say yes".

Schobert said earlier this week that he nor his agent have been contacted to this point by the Browns about a contract beyond this season. He said ideally, he'd like to remain in Cleveland.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer was asked if rookie punter Jamie Gillan would warrant a trip to the Pro Bowl. Priefer answered, saying, "No, I don't think so...I think Jamie is a good punter...there are other punters better than him right now. Is he a pro bowl talented punter? Absolutely"

Jarvis Landry was honored as the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year, handed out for excellence both on and off the field. Scott Patsko of cleveland.com did a great job listing all of Landry's off field contributions.

Kitchens on Landry: “That is a tremendous honor. To represent anything with Walter Payton’s name on it is unbelievable. Jarvis does a good job off the field, on the field, in the classroom. He continues to be a leader, vocal leader and that is what we need from him. Once we get to the field, he is a pretty good player. I have been really happy with his progress from Year 1 to Year 2. Off the field, he has a passion for life, a passion for young people and kids and a very good guy.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Browns Fire Kitchens, Expect a Prearranged Replacement

Pete Smith

Should the Cleveland Browns decide to fire Freddie Kitchens, they will likely have already negotiated a deal with his replacement, having them ready to step into the job almost immediately.

Jarvis Landry Weighs in on Reports Involving Odell Beckham

Pete Smith

In a press availability on Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver got to speak about the honor of being the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year before answering questions about the team and specifically Odell Beckham. Landry said "I think he wants to be here. I know he wants to be here."

Trading Odell Beckham Would Undermine John Dorsey's Tenure, Browns Short Term Goals

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns might be better off trading Odell Beckham in the long run, but doing so would require general manager John Dorsey to admit his plan was a failure as well as sacrificing short term goals.

Cleveland Browns @ Arizona Cardinals: Who to Start in Fantasy?

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns travel west to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, a game that should have a fantasy sports impact.

Expectations Have Played Major Role in Browns Season

Shawn Stevenson

The Browns are still in the playoff race, but high expectations have a different vibe about the team. Did the expectations put Freddie Kitchens on the hot seat?

Sheldrick Redwine's Multifaced Contributions The Past Two Weeks

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns rookie Sheldrick Redwine has seen a lot of action the past two weeks on defense. He's done reasonably well for himself, particularly last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but what makes his contributions truly impressive is the fact he did it at two different positions.

Justin Burris Voted Browns Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2019

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns voted defensive back Juston Burris the Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2019. This stands out as Burris hasn't been on the Browns roster the entire season, released before the season started and then coming back for their third game of the year.

Combination of Wyatt Teller and Kendall Provided a Boost Sunday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns suffered a major setback the opening week of the season when Kendall Lamm suffered a knee injury. Returning for his first action against the Cincinnati Bengals, Lamm and Wyatt Teller provided a boost to the team's offensive line performance.

From Top to Bottom, It's Been Difficult to Enjoy the Browns This Season

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have won four of their last five, including four at home. They are still alive for the playoffs, albeit barely. Nevertheless, this season has been incredibly difficult to enjoy anything about this season due to everything that has been going on with the team.

Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Responds to Difficult Questions After a Win

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens had to answer a number of difficult questions despite the win against the Cincinnati Bengals due to the actions of his players, specifically Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham.