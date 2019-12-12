Browns Notebook Ahead of Game Against Cardinals

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field on Thursday ahead of their game in Arizona against the Cardinals. The team practiced indoors as the Cardinals play in a dome. Every player on the team except center J.C. Tretter practiced, though some were limited in what they were able to do Tretter is still expected to play.

Sione Takitaki returned to full participation after missing Wednesday with an illness. Odell Beckham continues to be limited in what he's able to do with the sports hernia. Head coach Freddie Kitchens was unwilling to disclose who he would have starting at right tackle this week after Chris Hubbard missed the previous game with a knee injury, which saw Kendall Lamm start in his place. Hubbard is still limited with the knee and Lamm was able to play reasonably well against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I think Chris still continues to improve each and every day. We have not lost faith and confidence in Chris at all, but Kendall did play good and we will see where it is at the end of the week. I think we are getting healthier up front. There are several of those guys that have been battling things during the course of the year, just little nick-knack things so we will see where we are at, at the end of the week. Kendall had not played a lot of ball this year. I think he played two or three snaps against Tennessee and then kind of had some setbacks along the way so he is getting to feel healthy now and we will see where we are at the end of the week.”

When asked about safety Eric Murray was closer to playing, Kitchens said, “Potentially. He has made progress and we evaluate those things towards the end of the week. There are only so many reps you can get to test things like that during the course of the week. We will see. He has made progress, though. He has made more progress this week than he made last week so we will see at the end of the week.”

Kitchens spoke to Rashard Higgins for reportedly five or six minutes in the practice period that was available to the media, which is where the following video was taken. When he was asked if Higgins was being held from playing due to refusing to play in the game against the Seattle Seahawks, Kitchens said:

"I think you guys are trying to make a big problem with me and Higg (Rashard Higgins). He goes out and does his job, does his work...you have to make a decision. Higg should play some and we'll see where it goes. There's no problem with me and Higg."

In his media availability, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was asked if he believed Joe Schobert was having a Pro Bowl season. Wilks responded by saying, "If I had a vote, I would say yes".

Schobert said earlier this week that he nor his agent have been contacted to this point by the Browns about a contract beyond this season. He said ideally, he'd like to remain in Cleveland.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer was asked if rookie punter Jamie Gillan would warrant a trip to the Pro Bowl. Priefer answered, saying, "No, I don't think so...I think Jamie is a good punter...there are other punters better than him right now. Is he a pro bowl talented punter? Absolutely"

Jarvis Landry was honored as the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year, handed out for excellence both on and off the field. Scott Patsko of cleveland.com did a great job listing all of Landry's off field contributions.

Kitchens on Landry: “That is a tremendous honor. To represent anything with Walter Payton’s name on it is unbelievable. Jarvis does a good job off the field, on the field, in the classroom. He continues to be a leader, vocal leader and that is what we need from him. Once we get to the field, he is a pretty good player. I have been really happy with his progress from Year 1 to Year 2. Off the field, he has a passion for life, a passion for young people and kids and a very good guy.”