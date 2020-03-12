Browns Notebook: NFL Weighing Options, But League Continues Business, Teams Make Moves

The NFL has cancelled pre-draft visits for teams, eliminated the combine medical recheck and a number of teams are pulling their scouts and coaches off the road in hopes of avoiding exposing them to COVID-19. The league is not pushing back the start of the league year, which is March 18th and teams are still doing business in the mean time.

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Chris Kirksey visited the Green Bay Packers Thursday. Current defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was the head coach of the Browns when he was drafted by the team in 2014. He enjoyed success with Pettine and the Packers need linebacker help. Kirksey visited the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday but left without a deal.

The Tennessee Titans made a pair of moves, releasing former Browns running back Dion Lewis and long-time Miami Dolphins pass rusher Cameron Wake. Lewis's role was reduced significantly last year as the team let Derrick Henry as far as he could, which was the AFC Championship last year. Wake's production dropped last season and the Titans had two years and $23 million left on the contract he signed with them last year. The two moves save the team $9.5 million on the salary cap and they are limited in what they can do, especially as they look into re-signing Henry as well as quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The Buffalo Bills signed guard Quinton Spain to a three-year deal for $15 million according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Spain had signed a prove it deal with the Bills the previous season, earning the starting left guard spot on their offensive line, which performed well as the team made the playoffs.

Spain earning the starting job for the Bills enabled them to trade Wyatt Teller to the Browns for a 5th and 7th round pick as the season was set to start. Teller started at right guard for the Browns the latter half of the season after taking the job from Eric Kush. Teller will be a contender for the starting spot this season, but could provide depth on the interior as well.

One of the deadlines that is not impacted by the spread of COVID-19 is the voting for the proposed collective bargaining agreement by the players association. The players still have until Saturday at 11:59 to register their votes on the league's proposal.

Reports are coming out that the XFL is also shutting down for this season. An alternative to the football league that had been taking place the last month, the threat of COVID-19 is causing them to shut down for the rest of the year.