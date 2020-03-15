Browns Notebook: Scherff Gets Tagged, XFL Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Saturday proved uneventful for the Cleveland Browns, but it is the final day of player voting for the proposed collective bargaining agreement. Players have until 11:59pm to vote via DocuSign and the extremely unofficial exit polling suggests it will pass. The NFL has yet to flinch on their plans to start the league year on March 18th, so the legal tampering period is to begin on Monday.

The Washington Redskins applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on offensive guard Brandon Scherff. The team had tried to work out a longterm deal with Scherff but couldn't get it done, so they went ahead and applied the tag just to ensure a deal does get done.

Scherff was someone connected to the Browns due to the fact that his offensive line coach, Bill Callahan, is now part of Kevin Stefanski's staff. He would've presumably been plugged in to start at right guard. Currently, the Browns have Wyatt Teller and Drew Forbes slated to compete for that position in camp unless they add someone to take the spot.

The XFL, which has already shut down their season as of Thursday, has its first player that has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Associated Press. An unnamed member of the Seattle Dragons played March 7th and February 29th, but was asymtopmatic at the time. Nevertheless, the league has informed the teams the opposing team as well as staff of the situation.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is shutting down from Monday, March 16th until the 27th as a precaution. It's staying in touch with health officials within the state of Ohio to monitor the situation and adjust their schedule accordingly.