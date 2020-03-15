BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Notebook: Scherff Gets Tagged, XFL Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Pete Smith

Saturday proved uneventful for the Cleveland Browns, but it is the final day of player voting for the proposed collective bargaining agreement. Players have until 11:59pm to vote via DocuSign and the extremely unofficial exit polling suggests it will pass. The NFL has yet to flinch on their plans to start the league year on March 18th, so the legal tampering period is to begin on Monday.

The Washington Redskins applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on offensive guard Brandon Scherff. The team had tried to work out a longterm deal with Scherff but couldn't get it done, so they went ahead and applied the tag just to ensure a deal does get done.

Scherff was someone connected to the Browns due to the fact that his offensive line coach, Bill Callahan, is now part of Kevin Stefanski's staff. He would've presumably been plugged in to start at right guard. Currently, the Browns have Wyatt Teller and Drew Forbes slated to compete for that position in camp unless they add someone to take the spot.

The XFL, which has already shut down their season as of Thursday, has its first player that has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Associated Press. An unnamed member of the Seattle Dragons played March 7th and February 29th, but was asymtopmatic at the time. Nevertheless, the league has informed the teams the opposing team as well as staff of the situation.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is shutting down from Monday, March 16th until the 27th as a precaution. It's staying in touch with health officials within the state of Ohio to monitor the situation and adjust their schedule accordingly.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Taking Aim At Bad Acting Browns Backers on Social Media

As reported by Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns reached out to some Browns Backers club that if their social media accounts to criticize the team, players, or staff they will be deactivated.

Pete Smith

by

Jazzer

Browns Notebook: Teams Apply Franchise Tags, More Veteran Cuts

The Cleveland Browns made their official announcement regarding COVID-19 for its employees, the NFL officially cancelled pre-draft visits, but beyond that, it was business as usual in the NFL with teams getting ready for the start of free agency, still slated to begin March 18th.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Browns Notebook: NFL Weighing Options, But League Continues Business, Teams Make Moves

The NFL has announced it's cancelling pre-draft visits for teams as well as the combine medical recheck, the league year is still set to begin on March 18th and teams are still making moves in preparation for free agency.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Cleveland Browns Free Agency Preview

The Cleveland Browns are headed into free agency with a number of holes to fill as well as decisions to make on the overall direction of the team; the players the Browns stand to lose, those they might want to keep and some of the targets they could looking at in free agency.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Shaq Lawson Would Be a Logical Free Agent Target For the Browns

Buffalo Bills edge rusher is poised to hit the free agent market and the Cleveland Browns could be a logical fit as they seek to have an impactful defensive line both in the present and for the future.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

With XFL Done For Year, Browns Should Look at Storm Norton

The XFL was one of a number of leagues that shut down with the concerns over COVID-19. Ending their season right as the NFL league year is about to start, the Cleveland Browns should look at Storm Norton, offensive tackle for the Los Angeles Wildcats as a possible part of their plan to overhaul the offensive tackle position.

Pete Smith

by

Jazzer

Pre-Draft Visits, Combine Medical Recheck Cancelled, Pro Days Likely Next

The NFL, like everyone else is responding to the growing threat of COVID-19. They are focusing on limiting travel by teams as well as players, canceling the scouting combine medical recheck as well as pre-draft visits. Pro days may be next.

Pete Smith

Browns Mack Wilson Receives $415,296 In Performance Based Pay

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson received $415,296 in performance based pay, practically doubling his base salary of $495,000. Wilson finished second in the league for performance based pay behind Charvarius Ward of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pete Smith

Browns Are Taking Precautions Amid COVID-19 Concerns, Avoiding Air Travel

The Cleveland Browns have announced some precautions they are taking with the proliferation and uncertainty involving the COVID-19 pandemic. They are largely focusing on air travel for their employees, are closely monitoring the situation.

Pete Smith

NFL Monitoring COVID-19 Situation, Preparing Contingencies

As leagues with seasons going on right now are making huge announcements, the NFL hasn't made any announcements about upcoming events on their calendar to this point, monitoring the situation. They are preparing contingencies in case they are forced to act.

Pete Smith