Cleveland Browns Officially Announce Deshaun Watson Trade

The Cleveland Browns have officially announced that trade that has landed them Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. The announcement came with quotes from ownership, including Dee and Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin S

Cleveland sent the Texans three first-round picks as well as a third-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2024. In addition to Watson, the team will receive a fifth-round pick in 2024.

Dee and Jimmy Haslam said of Watson, "Our team's comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved. We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process.”

General Manager Andrew Berry on Watson: “We have done extensive investigative, legal and reference work over the past several months to provide us with the appropriate information needed to make an informed decision about pursuing him and moving forward with him as our quarterback.”

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski on Watson: “Our organization did a tremendous amount of background on Deshaun. We understand the concerns and questions that exist but are confident in the extensive work Andrew and his staff have done to feel confident about him joining our organization.”

