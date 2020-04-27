BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Pick Up Fifth-Year Options For Myles Garrett, David Njoku

Pete Smith

After having just wrapped up the 2020 NFL Draft and signed a number of undrafted free agents, the Cleveland Browns announced they have picked up the fifth-year options for both defensive end Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku, the two first round picks remaining from the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Browns plan to keep Garrett around for years and it was only a question of how they'd approach it. The fifth-year option represents a cheaper option than negotiating what is going to be a lucrative extension for Garrett in 2021. That said, with a salary cap that is expected to increase substantially the next few years, so it could actually enable Garrett to get a bigger contract when it is negotiated.

The news is more notable for David Njoku, who has been the subject of speculation both when Austin Hooper was signed in free agency and then again when the Browns drafted Harrison Bryant, tight end from Florida Atlantic. This ensures that Njoku will be with the Browns for at least 2020 and 2021 and there's every reason to believe they would like it to be for longer than that.

Njoku doesn't turn 24 until July and there are a number of players that were just drafted who are only a few months younger than Njoku. Andrew Berry was part of the front office when Njoku was drafted, so it stands to reason he would believe in Njoku, having been a big part of selecting him initially.

Tight end is a major part of the Browns plans with Kevin Stefanski as head coach. They want to have a number of talented players in that position group, both for options as well as depth. 

