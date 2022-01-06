Cleveland Browns Place DT Malik Jackson on COVID-19 List

Malik Jackson was a part of the Cleveland Browns 2021’ free agency acquisitions. The defensive tackle signed with the team on a one-year deal. Jackson had started all 16 games for the Browns, but will have to watch the final game from home. Cleveland’s defensive tackle was placed on the COVID-19 list.

With new guidelines forcing players to miss at least five days, Jackson will not return for Sunday’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. In place of Jackson we can expect to see Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai or Sheldon Day. Malik McDowell will remain as the other defensive tackle for the final game.

Jackson was an attractive signing for his ability to get pressure on the quarterback from the interior. That didn’t happen much this year as Jackson has just a half sack and seven quarterback hits. Despite playing well over half of the team’s snaps this season on defense, Jackson is not having a good season to his standards at all. 25 tackles is the lowest Jackson has had since his rookie season.

A bad ending for Jackson having to miss the final game, otherwise he put together a very healthy season. Cleveland could look to bring him back on a cheap deal for depth, but the days of Jackson starting in Cleveland look to be over.

