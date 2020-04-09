BrownsDigest
Browns Potential Draft Target Grant Delpit Releases Video Running The 40

Pete Smith

LSU Safety Grant Delpit released a video that was tweeted out by Adam Schefter of ESPN showing himself running the 40-yard dash. Delpit, a potential draft target for the Cleveland Browns, did not work out at the NFL Scouting Combine, like most of the LSU players, citing fatigue from an extended season that ended with a national championship. The video has Delpit being timed running a 4.39 40.

COVID-19 has forced prospects to be a little creative with how they get workout numbers to teams and this is no exception. There's an obvious level of skepticism with these things as there's always concerns about manipulated video, generous timing among other potential ways to make it look better than it is.

In the case of Delpit, he didn't need to run a 4.39 to be of interest. He was one of the most dominant defensive backs in 2018 and won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2019 almost to make up for the fact he didn't in 2018. Delpit's 2019 season wasn't as good as he was playing through a high-ankle sprain, but he gutted it out while helping his team to an undefeated season.

A combination of appearing to have a down year and the fact that teammates became stars around him left him to be somewhat of a forgotten player. There are tackling issues he has to improve upon, but he's a prototypical combo safety that is best suited to play free safety, but can play strong and help in the box.

While people fawn over what a prospect like Isaiah Simmons can be, Delpit largely already has been. Making plays on the ball, plays behind the line of scrimmage and impacting a number of games, Delpit, if he's anywhere near to what he showed in 2018, is one of the more versatile, impactful defenders available.

If he doesn't go in the first round of the upcoming draft, the Browns should be trying to figure out how they can acquire him, potentially moving up from 41st pick. Delpit is a tremendous fit for what their defense is trying to do and seems like a dream scenario. This workout only decreases the likelihood the Browns would be able to get Delpit, but it bears watching.

