Questions for 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns interviewed San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. He's led one of the most dominant defenses in the league, which is why the 49ers were on a bye week in preparation for the divisional round of the playoffs. The fact that Saleh is the only defensive coach the Browns are interviewing at this point stands out, but there are a number of questions.

The first is whether either side went through this interview with the idea that they truly wanted to be a match. Of all the candidates the Browns are scheduled to interview in this search, Saleh offers the least overall experience. 40 years old, Saleh has 19 years of coaching experience with the last three as a coordinator. Much of his experience is in quality control, which may give him some interesting insights into offense and maybe he's a brilliant coach and leader that the Browns feel moved enough to want him.

Meanwhile, Saleh works under head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has some opinions when it comes to the Browns as an organization. Shanahan and several of his assistants were with the Browns in 2014 when he served as an offensive coordinator. After that season, Shanahan famously quit complete with an extensive power point presentation. So Saleh may not be inclined to take the Browns job even if offered due to legitimate concerns Shanahan has raised with Browns ownership.

In that respect, it seems more like the Browns are trying to get a feel for Saleh. Maybe he blows them away and they decide they love him, offering him the job, but it seems more about the future, whether that's down the road with the Browns or potentially someone they'll have to face twice per season if he were to take a job within the division.

Saleh may also provide some valuable insights, both in terms of how the 49ers have been operating so well in addition to where defensive football is in the NFL. The 49ers are loaded with talent, but they also appear to be on the cutting edge of how to stop opposing offenses in a league that has made that more difficult. Saleh is certainly worth the consideration.

Glazer: Cowboys Hire Mike McCarthy, Removing One Option And One Competitor

Pete Smith

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Dallas Cowboys have hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. The Browns had interviewed McCarthy last week for the their vacant head coaching position.

Browns Free to Pursue Josh McDaniels, Brian Daboll After Their Teams Lose Saturday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are free to pursue the offensive coordinators of the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills after their teams lost Saturday. The team is scheduled to speak with Brian Daboll Sunday and is slated to speak with Josh McDaniels this coming week.

Vikings Owner Puts Out Statement That Might Be Good News for Browns In Head Coaching Search

Pete Smith

Minnesota Vikings Owner Mark Wilkf put out a statement of support for head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. If this holds true, it could be good news for the Cleveland Browns who plan to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski who they almost gave the job to last year.

Joel Bitonio Named AP All-Pro Second Team

Pete Smith

Joel Bitonio, the Cleveland Browns left guard, was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team for the second consecutive season.

Questions For Mike McCarthy and Greg Roman

Pete Smith

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and current Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the Cleveland Browns head coaching position on Thursday. There are questions that stand out for each.

Takeaways from Jimmy Haslam's Press Conference

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns held their end of season press conference on Thursday. Since they have just relieved the general manager of his duties on Tuesday, owner Jimmy Haslam was at the podium, answering questions about the head coaching search, which has already begun.

Report: Browns Are Interested in Urban Meyer

Pete Smith

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic, the Cleveland Browns are interested in Urban Meyer, presumably for their head coaching position.

Dorsey Had to Go, Plus the Team Must Fully Embrace The Notion of Informed Decision Making

Pete Smith

John Dorsey forced the Cleveland Browns to part ways with him if they have any intention of being a franchise that works logically. Now it's up to ownership to ensure the franchise is on the same page in how they proceed from here, which should include embracing data.

Two Players That Likely Benefit from Dorsey Removal

Pete Smith

The decision to remove John Dorsey as the team's general manager could be good news for two Cleveland Browns players and their future with the team as neither seemed to be preferred by Dorsey.

Report: Paul DePodesta to Head Browns Coaching Search

Pete Smith

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have put Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta in charge of their head coaching search. Interviews begin Thursday.