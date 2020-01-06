Questions for 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh

The Cleveland Browns interviewed San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. He's led one of the most dominant defenses in the league, which is why the 49ers were on a bye week in preparation for the divisional round of the playoffs. The fact that Saleh is the only defensive coach the Browns are interviewing at this point stands out, but there are a number of questions.

The first is whether either side went through this interview with the idea that they truly wanted to be a match. Of all the candidates the Browns are scheduled to interview in this search, Saleh offers the least overall experience. 40 years old, Saleh has 19 years of coaching experience with the last three as a coordinator. Much of his experience is in quality control, which may give him some interesting insights into offense and maybe he's a brilliant coach and leader that the Browns feel moved enough to want him.

Meanwhile, Saleh works under head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has some opinions when it comes to the Browns as an organization. Shanahan and several of his assistants were with the Browns in 2014 when he served as an offensive coordinator. After that season, Shanahan famously quit complete with an extensive power point presentation. So Saleh may not be inclined to take the Browns job even if offered due to legitimate concerns Shanahan has raised with Browns ownership.

In that respect, it seems more like the Browns are trying to get a feel for Saleh. Maybe he blows them away and they decide they love him, offering him the job, but it seems more about the future, whether that's down the road with the Browns or potentially someone they'll have to face twice per season if he were to take a job within the division.

Saleh may also provide some valuable insights, both in terms of how the 49ers have been operating so well in addition to where defensive football is in the NFL. The 49ers are loaded with talent, but they also appear to be on the cutting edge of how to stop opposing offenses in a league that has made that more difficult. Saleh is certainly worth the consideration.