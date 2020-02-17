BrownsDigest
Browns Release LB Adarius Taylor

Pete Smith

As reported by Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns are releasing linebacker and special teams player Adarius Taylor. Taylor was signed last season after four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to help the Browns on special teams and provide depth at linebacker.

Taylor was a was a reasonably solid special teams player as part of a coverage unit, particularly on kickoffs that was effective, though it wasn't reflected by Taylor's stats. In 15 games and 372 total snaps (60 on defense, 312 on special teams), Taylor recorded one solo tackle. Taylor also struggled mightily when it came to contributing on defense.

A combination of inexperience and injuries plagued the Browns linebackers last year, which were ineffective as a group, save for Joe Schobert. That may explain the move as much as anything else. Not only do the Browns have to make a decision on Schobert, who is a pending free agent, two of their linebackers are draft picks from last year preparing for their second year in the league. 

The other factor that hurts Taylor relative to the rest of the position group is his age. At 29 years old, Taylor the oldest player in the room by a wide margin and he wasn't likely to get any better in another year with the Browns. It wouldn't be remotely surprising if other moves are coming with the linebacker room as they need to find a way to get better play from that unit, whether it's adding more talent or developing the players they have.

Going to be really interesting to see the composition of this room.

Cleveland Browns ADI Success Theory: Alignment

The Cleveland Browns went through an organizational overhaul this offseason and the methodologies they focused on were Alignment, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Shawn Stevenson

Joe Schobert Has Been In Communication With New Browns Regime

Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert told Vic Carucci on SiriusXM NFL radio that he has been in contact with the team's new general manager, Andrew Berry. Schobert noted that talks with the previous general manager had broken down.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Myles Garrett Interview Highlights Failures By NFL, Makes Significant Allegation

Myles Garrett's interview with Outside the Lines has reopened discussion about the incident between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers that resulted in his suspension for the rest of the season, but what he's saying about the NFL is both serious and significant.

Pete Smith

Browns May Not Love Olivier Vernon's Salary, But The Alternatives Are No Better

The Cleveland Browns may not be thrilled that Olivier Vernon is their highest paid player for 2020, set to make $15.5 million, but their options are limited in how they can approach the situation.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Myles Garrett Doesn't Back Down From Accusations, Points Out Loose Ends In NFL's Investigation

In an interview with ESPN's Outside the Lines, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not back off accusations that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph referred to him by a racial slur. He also pointed out some of the holes in the NFL investigating process.

Pete Smith

Ryan Grigson Operating in Advisory Role With Browns, Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns have been utilizing former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson in an advisory capacity as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

Browns Name Scott Peters Assistant Offensive Line Coach

The Cleveland Browns have hired Scott Peters as their assistant offensive line coach. Peters, who played eight years in the NFL, has also won multiple championships in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and founded Tip of the Spear.

Pete Smith

Los Angeles Chargers Parting Ways With Phillip Rivers Actually Helps the Cleveland Browns in a Way

Future hall of fame quarterback Phillip Rivers will be with a new team next year, the impact of that could be felt in Cleveland as soon as an hour into the 2020 NFL Draft.

BrandonLittle

Will Browns Target Anthony Harris in Free Agency? Difficult to Imagine They Won't

As the Cleveland Browns look toward free agency, it's difficult to ignore all of the connections the Browns have with safety Anthony Harris, who not only played the last five years with the Minnesota Vikings, but also would fill a significant need the Browns.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

AP: Myles Garrett To Be Reinstated Wednesday

The NFL is reinstating Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Wednesday, according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Pete Smith