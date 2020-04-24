BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Select Jedrick Wills Jr, OT Alabama With The 10th Overall Pick

Pete Smith

After months of preparation, the Cleveland Browns and new general manager Andrew Berry has made his first selection in what fans hope is a long, storied career, picking Jedrick Wills, OT from Alabama. Wills was arguably the most powerful offensive tackle in this draft class.

After signing Jack Conklin to be the team's right tackle in free agency, the Browns drafted Wills to be the left tackle in a move they hope significantly upgrades the team's protection from last year. Wills has never played left tackle, but GM Andrew Berry discussed before the draft he didn't see a problem with moving a right tackle to the left, citing Tyron Smith as an example.

Wills is shorter than most teams would prefer at 6'4 1/2", but he is extremely powerful at the point of attack. When he's able to get hands on, he's able to dominate and drive opponents off the ball. The big question for Wills comes down to his short area quickness and movement skills, which of the top tackles, were the most unsettled of the group.

Alabama runs zone principles in some of their offense, but they typically want to use their size and strength to move opponents down the field, physically dominating them. The player that should be the happiest about this move is Baker Mayfield. After being bludgeoned last year, playing through pain for so much of it, coming out of game temporarily due to an injured hand.

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived and it's just a question of seeing what the Cleveland Browns, led by general manager Andrew Berry, decide to do. Follow along and comment in the thread.

Shawn Stevenson

by

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns: What Will Happen On Day One of the 2020 NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft has finally arrived and the Cleveland Browns are projecting strength. In a few mere hours, they will have made their first move, so here's a look at what to expect, including a potential wildcard selection.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 5 – Final Mock

Fifth and final version of Shawn Stevenson's Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson

Prospect X Is Back For 2020: Who Is It This Year? Could The Cleveland Browns Go 2 For 2?

In 2019, Sports Illustrated and writer Kalyn Kahler introduced the notion of Prospect X. A sleeper prospect that they identified as a sleeper that could help a team and wasn't getting nearly enough publicity. The Cleveland Browns selected Prospect X last year in Drew Forbes. Who is it this year?

Pete Smith

Report: "Definite Discussions" Between Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins About Trent Williams

According to Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington, the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns have had "definite discussions" regarding Trent Williams and a potential trade.

Pete Smith

Miami Dolphins Latest Team Linked To Offensive Tackle In Top 10 Picks

According to multiple reports, the Miami Dolphins might be the latest team that wants an offensive tackle in the top ten. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported they might want to trade up in front of the New York Giants to do it. The Cleveland Browns might lose a tackle, but gain a potential trade partner.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Sione Takitaki: "They Want Me To Play WILL"

Sione Takitaki told Nathan Zegura, the host of Cleveland Browns Daily, among other programming for the Cleveland Browns, that the Browns want him to play weak side lienbacker in their new defense.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 4

Version four of Shawn Stevenson's Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson

Dan Patrick: Trent Williams Will Be Traded For First Round Pick

Dan Patrick, on his radio show, the Dan Patrick Show, said a source told him that Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams will be traded for a first round pick.

Pete Smith

Indianapolis Colts Safety Malik Hooker Reportedly On Trading Block, Makes Little Sense For Cleveland Browns

Former first round pick and currently Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker is on the trading block according to Mike Lombardi, host of The GM Shuffle Podcast. The Cleveland Browns have already been connected to Hooker in the past.

Pete Smith