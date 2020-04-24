Cleveland Browns Select Jedrick Wills Jr, OT Alabama With The 10th Overall Pick

After months of preparation, the Cleveland Browns and new general manager Andrew Berry has made his first selection in what fans hope is a long, storied career, picking Jedrick Wills, OT from Alabama. Wills was arguably the most powerful offensive tackle in this draft class.

After signing Jack Conklin to be the team's right tackle in free agency, the Browns drafted Wills to be the left tackle in a move they hope significantly upgrades the team's protection from last year. Wills has never played left tackle, but GM Andrew Berry discussed before the draft he didn't see a problem with moving a right tackle to the left, citing Tyron Smith as an example.

Wills is shorter than most teams would prefer at 6'4 1/2", but he is extremely powerful at the point of attack. When he's able to get hands on, he's able to dominate and drive opponents off the ball. The big question for Wills comes down to his short area quickness and movement skills, which of the top tackles, were the most unsettled of the group.

Alabama runs zone principles in some of their offense, but they typically want to use their size and strength to move opponents down the field, physically dominating them. The player that should be the happiest about this move is Baker Mayfield. After being bludgeoned last year, playing through pain for so much of it, coming out of game temporarily due to an injured hand.