BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Cleveland Browns Select Nick Harris, C Washington With 160th Pick

Pete Smith

Using the pick acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Cots, the Cleveland Browns selected center, Nick Harris from Washington. Harris gives them a center with movement skills that can be depth and give them an additional player that can snap. He fits the type of offense they plan to run.

Harris is 21 years old, which fits into the trend the Browns have gone with in terms of adding younger players in this draft class. He did not complete a full workout at the NFL Scouting Combine but he put up pretty good numbers in terms of speed and explosion metrics. Harris did not test agility, but looks pretty good moving on the field.

His height suggests he's a center only at 6' 7/8". And Harris probably doesn't have a home in many other offensive schemes. Harris has started a ton of games for the Huskies. Some of them were at guard before taking over the center spot for his junior and senior seasons.

The Browns have J.C. Tretter firmly the starter for their starting center spot, but now adding Harris, the Browns could potentially have some competition for the backup pivot spot. The Browns signed Evan Brown in free agency, who has experience at both center and guard. Now adding Harris, who is a pure center, it could make for an interesting set of decisions on cut down day.

If Harris were to be unable to make the team, he might be a pretty safe player to get to the practice squad.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
HiramB
HiramB

He won't make it to the PS. Harris is a prime Example to be redshirted for a couple years when the contract of Tretter is up .

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived and it's just a question of seeing what the Cleveland Browns, led by general manager Andrew Berry, decide to do. Follow along and comment in the thread.

Shawn Stevenson

by

SI Draft Tracker

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread - Day Two

Live draft day thread covering draft selections, trade rumors, and commentary for day two of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Rusty8

Cleveland Browns Select Jacob Phillips, LB LSU With The 97th Pick

The Cleveland Browns selected Jacob Phillips, LB from LSU with the 97th pick of the NFL Draft, adding a run stopping linebacker to a relatively thin group of linebackers.

Pete Smith

by

Rusty8

Cleveland Browns: Age Matters In The NFL Draft

As much of the talk about the NFL Draft is focused on positions, addressing needs and various other factors, one of the areas the Cleveland Browns and first time general manager Andrew Berry are focusing on is age; with good reason.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Select Jordan Elliot, DT Missouri With 88th Pick

The Cleveland Browns select Jordan Elliot, defensive tackle from Missouri with the 88th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to provide depth behind Sheldon Richardson and give them what they hope is a strong rotation on the interior.

Pete Smith

by

Rusty8

Cleveland Browns Select Harrison Bryant, TE Florida Atlanta 115th Overall

With the first pick of the third day of the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Harrison Bryant, TE from Florida Atlantic with the 115th pick overall.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Swap Picks With New Orleans Saints, Add Third Round Pick in 2021

In the second trade of the day, the Cleveland Browns agree to swap picks with the New Orleans Saints, moving down for the second time. The Browns move down from the 74th pick in the draft to 88th pick while adding the Saints third round pick in 2021.

Pete Smith

After Trading Down to 44th Pick, Cleveland Browns Select Grant Delpit, S LSU

After a trade down a few spots with the Indianapolis Colts, moving down to 44th pick, the Cleveland Browns made their first selection of day two of the draft, adding Grant Delpit, the hybrid safety from LSU.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: Closing Thoughts On Day Two Of The NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns used Friday to add three Tigers, a third round pick in 2021 and hopefully build a defense. Let's wrap it up with some thoughts on what this team is thinking and doing.

Pete Smith

Draft Grades Coming in for Cleveland Browns Tackle Jedrick Wills

A look at the draft grades surrounding Cleveland Browns new offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

BrandonLittle