Cleveland Browns Select Nick Harris, C Washington With 160th Pick

Using the pick acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Cots, the Cleveland Browns selected center, Nick Harris from Washington. Harris gives them a center with movement skills that can be depth and give them an additional player that can snap. He fits the type of offense they plan to run.

Harris is 21 years old, which fits into the trend the Browns have gone with in terms of adding younger players in this draft class. He did not complete a full workout at the NFL Scouting Combine but he put up pretty good numbers in terms of speed and explosion metrics. Harris did not test agility, but looks pretty good moving on the field.

His height suggests he's a center only at 6' 7/8". And Harris probably doesn't have a home in many other offensive schemes. Harris has started a ton of games for the Huskies. Some of them were at guard before taking over the center spot for his junior and senior seasons.

The Browns have J.C. Tretter firmly the starter for their starting center spot, but now adding Harris, the Browns could potentially have some competition for the backup pivot spot. The Browns signed Evan Brown in free agency, who has experience at both center and guard. Now adding Harris, who is a pure center, it could make for an interesting set of decisions on cut down day.

If Harris were to be unable to make the team, he might be a pretty safe player to get to the practice squad.