Sheldon Richardson Unhappy With Lack of Punishment for Mason Rudolph

On Monday, Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson weighed in with his thoughts on the punishment or lack thereof for Mason Rudolph. Beyond noting the indefensible actions of Myles Garrett, he made the point that the NFL has thus far ignored: Rudolph was responsible for starting what became a brawl and the NFL's message does little if anything to discourage him or any other quarterback from doing something similar in the future.

"If you're going to suspend [Garrett] indefinitely, I don't know, a game or two. A game [for Rudolph]?’’ said Richardson. “Make it sound like you just can't be a quarterback and do as you please in this league. Have some type of consequences for your actions as well."

Richardson makes it clear that he's not defending or excusing Garrett's use of a helmet, calling that overboard, but he believes Garrett was defending himself. First, he mentions that Rudolph was scratching Garrett's face, then running up on him after Garrett was being restrained.

Richardson also points out Rudolph's account of events in his postgame press conference doesn't match what's on the video, saying that Rudolph can't start it, then claim he's being bullied.

Rudolph is expected to be fined an amount which has yet to be revealed, but he will be eligible to play this week against the Cincinnati Bengals before playing the Browns again the following week.