Browns
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Sheldon Richardson Unhappy With Lack of Punishment for Mason Rudolph

Pete Smith

On Monday, Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson weighed in with his thoughts on the punishment or lack thereof for Mason Rudolph. Beyond noting the indefensible actions of Myles Garrett, he made the point that the NFL has thus far ignored:  Rudolph was responsible for starting what became a brawl and the NFL's message does little if anything to discourage him or any other quarterback from doing something similar in the future.

"If you're going to suspend [Garrett] indefinitely, I don't know, a game or two. A game [for Rudolph]?’’ said Richardson. “Make it sound like you just can't be a quarterback and do as you please in this league. Have some type of consequences for your actions as well."

Richardson makes it clear that he's not defending or excusing Garrett's use of a helmet, calling that overboard, but he believes Garrett was defending himself. First, he mentions that Rudolph was scratching Garrett's face, then running up on him after Garrett was being restrained.

Richardson also points out Rudolph's account of events in his postgame press conference doesn't match what's on the video, saying that Rudolph can't start it, then claim he's being bullied.

Rudolph is expected to be fined an amount which has yet to be revealed, but he will be eligible to play this week against the Cincinnati Bengals before playing the Browns again the following week.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Latc
Latc

We get that another legal pull to the ground was annoying. To have a QB pull at the head after being tackled by a DE (already a little crazy and aggressive position) is beyond stupid.

To me, I saw a little baby mad because he stunk up the game and decided to take his frustration out on a much larger guy knowing it's not real life and he's protected in every way by a soft cuddle the QB league.

Anyone stupid enough to chase after a much larger person who's being restrained has it coming.

Next time that little $#@conversation $% tries to take off a helmet on a Defensive end, have him meet that guy out in the parking lot instead.

"Telephone tough guy" heh

jimmorrison59
jimmorrison59

Sheldon is correct. Rudolph has shown himself to be the little bitch that he is.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mason Rudolph Lit the Match, Started the Fire, Fanned the Flames, Not Suspended

Pete Smith
282 11

The NFL announced that for their parts in the brawl on Thursday night, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received sizable suspensions while Larry Ogunjobi will be out one game. Mason Rudolph, the proximate cause of the entire situation and was responsible for escalating it, received no suspension.

NFL Ignores Intent in Punishment for Mason Rudolph

Pete Smith
23 2

The NFL's Head of Football Operations, Troy Vincent, gave transparency to the NFL's process in the punishments that were handed out for Thursday's brawl, in an interview with Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Unfortunately, the explanations only served to illustrate the NFL never considered intent in the punishment or lack thereof for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Mike Tomlin's Lack of Accountability Shows NFL's Failure to Punish Mason Rudolph

Pete Smith
3 0

In an embarrassing act that should beneath him, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was unwilling to accept any responsibility for the actions of quarterback Mason Rudolph in what became a brawl on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns Elevate Safety J.T. Hassell to Active Roster

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns have signed safety J.T. Hassell from the practice squad to be part of the active roster. In light of the injuries the Browns have suffered, Hassell is a player that has been with the Browns since the summer, knows their system and could be a factor both on defense and special teams.

Larry Ogunjobi's Appeal is Upheld, Will Miss Dolphins Game

Pete Smith
0

The NFL announced that Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi's appeal was upheld, that he will still be suspended for their game against the Miami Dolphins, but that his fine of $10,527 was rescinded.

Cleveland Browns Designate David Njoku for Return, Will Practice Wednesday

Pete Smith
1

David Njoku has been designated to return from injured reserve by the Cleveland Browns, the team announced on Wednesday. He's immediately eligible to practice and if they activate him this week, he can play against the Miami Dolphins.

5 Thoughts on Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph

Pete Smith
13 2

The latest chapter in the Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry is one of the ugliest. The actions taken by Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph were awful and have marred a victory and raised questions that will impact the rest of this season, perhaps longer. Here are five thoughts on the aftermath.

Steelers Game Just the Latest Argument for Joe Schobert Extension

Pete Smith
2 0

The dominance showcased in the Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers by Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert is just the latest reason to sign him to a lucrative contract extension, ensuring his prime is spent in Cleveland.

The 2018 Draft Class in Tatters, Added Pressure to Deliver in 2020

Pete Smith
0

With the unceremonious dumping of Antonio Callaway before the Cleveland Browns took on the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2018 draft class is already largely gone. That adds more pressure on John Dorsey to deliver in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Draft Pick Acquired for Duke Johnson Officially Becomes a Third Round Pick

Pete Smith
1 1

With Duke Johnson active Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, marking his tenth game this season, the 2020 fourth round pick the Cleveland Browns received in the deal becomes a third round pick.