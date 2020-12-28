Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Browns Sign WR Alexander Hollins From Vikings Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of wide receiver Alexander Hollins from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad on Monday.
Author:
Publish date:

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of wide receiver Alexander Hollins from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. He will be on the active roster for the remainder of the season and at least two playoff games, which means they signed him with the intent to keep him.

Hollins was an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois that signed with the Vikings in 2019. He appeared in five games with the Vikings in 2019, starting one and catching two passes on four targets for 46 yards, both going for first downs.

Coming out of Eastern Illinois, Hollins was fast and remarkably agile with impressive explosive traits. However, he was also 5'11 3/4" and weighed just 165 pounds.

Hollins has spent the 2020 season on the Vikings practice squad, which is where the Browns got him. Presumably, Hollins can operate in Stefanski's scheme pretty quickly in order for him to contribute anything this year, but it ensures he will be a part of their offseason program. Stefanski knows him from his time with the Vikings in 2019 when Hollins arrived, so that familiarity undoubtedly played a role in this move.

The Browns still have four receivers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so they need Hollins to practice as much as anything else until those players return. When they do, the Browns will have to release a receiver, which could mean the end to Marvin Hall's short tenure with the Browns.

Hollins could be a possible solution to the Browns lack of downfield fields, which is what they signed Hall to do.

Dec 26, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs guard Cordel Iwuagwu (70) against the California Golden Bears in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign OL Cordel Iwuagwu to Practice Squad, Why It Might Be Important

Dec 29, 2019; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Alexander Hollins (15) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign WR Alexander Hollins From Vikings Practice Squad

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the New York Jets in the second half. The Jets defeat the Browns, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Cle
Game Day

Circumstances Conspired Against Browns, But They Blew It Against Jets

Cleveland Browns Must Set Confident Tone Against Houston Texans
Game Day

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets -- Live Game Thread

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Browns Have Few Inactives, Trevon Coley Inactive For Jets

Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) works on his footwork during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Jedrick Wills Out Against Jets Due to Illness

3721A0C2-7A97-41AF-BC22-D88B0AE1490B
Game Day

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets

Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

For Jets, Biggest Limitation On Browns Offense is Time

31AD8128-DCD6-4BF1-89FB-B843273D015B
News

Multiple Browns’ Players React To COVID-19 List News