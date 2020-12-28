Browns Sign WR Alexander Hollins From Vikings Practice Squad

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of wide receiver Alexander Hollins from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. He will be on the active roster for the remainder of the season and at least two playoff games, which means they signed him with the intent to keep him.

Hollins was an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois that signed with the Vikings in 2019. He appeared in five games with the Vikings in 2019, starting one and catching two passes on four targets for 46 yards, both going for first downs.

Coming out of Eastern Illinois, Hollins was fast and remarkably agile with impressive explosive traits. However, he was also 5'11 3/4" and weighed just 165 pounds.

Hollins has spent the 2020 season on the Vikings practice squad, which is where the Browns got him. Presumably, Hollins can operate in Stefanski's scheme pretty quickly in order for him to contribute anything this year, but it ensures he will be a part of their offseason program. Stefanski knows him from his time with the Vikings in 2019 when Hollins arrived, so that familiarity undoubtedly played a role in this move.

The Browns still have four receivers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so they need Hollins to practice as much as anything else until those players return. When they do, the Browns will have to release a receiver, which could mean the end to Marvin Hall's short tenure with the Browns.

Hollins could be a possible solution to the Browns lack of downfield fields, which is what they signed Hall to do.