Cleveland Browns Sign Former Bengals Wideout Damion Willis From Waivers



The Cleveland Browns have claimed Damion Willis off of waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals, moving Willis from one AFC North team to the other. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network had it first.

Willis had a few offers out of high school, opted to go the JUCO route instead. Attending East Mississippi Community College you may remember Willis from the Netflix show “Last Chance U”. After a couple of seasons there Willis attended Troy University, who actually recruited him out of high school as well. In his first season with Troy he led the team with 620 receiving yards and was honorable mention in the All-Sun Belt Conference. Those numbers jumped to nearly 900 receiving yards in his final season of eligibility.

Willis wasn’t drafted, opting to sign with the Bengals as an un-drafted free agent. Willis appeared in 10 games, with two starts in Cincinnati. Willis had just under 90 yards receiving and was cut by the Bengals on August 25th. Expect this to be just a move for the Browns to see what is in the tank, an extra body for camp. Willis brings a 6-foot-3 frame to the table that could be intriguing to the offense, he would have to make the team first though.