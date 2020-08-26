SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cleveland Browns Sign Former Bengals Wideout Damion Willis From Waivers

BrandonLittle


The Cleveland Browns have claimed Damion Willis off of waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals, moving Willis from one AFC North team to the other. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network had it first.

Willis had a few offers out of high school, opted to go the JUCO route instead. Attending East Mississippi Community College you may remember Willis from the Netflix show “Last Chance U”. After a couple of seasons there Willis attended Troy University, who actually recruited him out of high school as well. In his first season with Troy he led the team with 620 receiving yards and was honorable mention in the All-Sun Belt Conference. Those numbers jumped to nearly 900 receiving yards in his final season of eligibility.

Willis wasn’t drafted, opting to sign with the Bengals as an un-drafted free agent. Willis appeared in 10 games, with two starts in Cincinnati. Willis had just under 90 yards receiving and was cut by the Bengals on August 25th. Expect this to be just a move for the Browns to see what is in the tank, an extra body for camp. Willis brings a 6-foot-3 frame to the table that could be intriguing to the offense, he would have to make the team first though. 

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Odell Beckham Jr: “I'm Very Excited About What We Have in Front of Us"

Odell Beckham had a down year last year due to health and just a bad game plan. He is back healthy and is excited for what’s to come for the Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

Free Agent Tony Jefferson Shuts Down Any Rumors on Interest With The Cleveland Browns

After losing Grant Delpit to injury, rumors of the Browns signing safety help have ramped up a little bit. Tony Jefferson wants no part in those said rumors.

BrandonLittle

Ravens Make Brave, Costly Decision, Placing Culture Over Talent, Releasing Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens decided to release Earl Thomas, citing conduct detrimental to the team after an incident with teammate Chuck Clark, which has been described as the final straw with teammates.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Andrew Berry Claims Rookie Pass Rusher Curtis Weaver

GM Andrew Berry claims potential draft target DE Curtis Weaver after being waived by the Miami Dolphins.

Shawn Stevenson

Browns COVID Drill Proves Successful

When a lab in New Jersey came back with 77 positive tests, NFL teams sprung into action, starting with the Cleveland Browns. The tests proved to be false positives but the NFL got to see its protocols play out in a live drill.

Pete Smith

Earl Thomas Shouldn’t Be an Option For Cleveland Browns

The talent is there for Earl Thomas, but when it comes to the safety position for the Cleveland Browns it just doesn’t seem like a fit.

BrandonLittle

Browns Officially Announce Grant Delpit to Have Season-Ending Surgery On Torn Achilles'

The Cleveland Browns have announced Grant Delpit did in fact tear his Achilles' and will undergo season-ending surgery.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 Season Preview

The 2020 NFL season is a few weeks away and the Cleveland Browns are looking to have a far more successful season than in 2019, establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with despite the challenges facing them in unprecedented circumstances.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Rookie Grant Delpit Carted Off With Possible Achilles Injury

The Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit exits practice with a possible Achilles injury.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Kevin Stefanski Among Those Who Received a False Positive COVID Test

Yesterday was a different day when it came to COVID testing in the NFL, with 77 members testing false positive, the Cleveland Browns head coach was included.

BrandonLittle