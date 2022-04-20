Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns sign DE Isaac Rochell, as well as another wide receiver

Cleveland Browns have made a pair of free agent signings today, one being Isaac Rochell, another being Javon Wims.

Cleveland Browns continue to add players through free agency, this time on the defensive line and wide receiver position. Browns are signing defensive end Isaac Rochell and wide receiver Javon Wims to a contract, Browns Digest has confirmed.

Rochell was a seventh round draft pick in 2017, by the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent four years with the Chargers and started a total of nine games.

Last season, Rochell was with the Indianapolis Colts on one year deal, and appeared in 12 games for Indianapolis. Rochell recorded 17 tackles and three hits on the quarterback, though he did not record a sack. During his career, Rochell has a total of 9.5 sacks.

This signing for Cleveland will be a depth one. Eyes should still be pointing to the Browns bringing back Jadeveon Clowney on a new deal, Cleveland is still the favorite there.

Rochell played his college ball at Notre Dame, so cold weather shouldn’t be to much of a problem for him. The edge player will soon turn 27 years old and comes from Georgia.

Rochell graded out at 58.6 last season, according to Pro Football Focus. This signing is one that could potentially take the place of Porter Gustin in the depth chart. It is that kind of signing. Rochell is a player with some upside still.

Wims spent 2018-2020 with the Chicago Bears, where he was drafted in the seventh round during the 2018 NFL Draft.

Wims appeared in seven starts during his career, has totaled 266 yards and two touchdowns. Wims will get the chance to show what he has, compete for a roster spot.

