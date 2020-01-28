Browns Sign Fullback Johnny Stanton

Having formed their new regime of Andrew Berry as general manager and Kevin Stefanski as head coach, the pair celebrated their new arrangement by signing a fullback to the Cleveland Browns. Johnny Stanton was a quarterback at Nebraska and then UNLV that converted to fullback after signing with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. Stanton suffered an injury that had the team place him on injured reserve as the season was set to start. He spent part of 2019 on the Vikings practice squad.

Stefanski has mentioned that he would like to have a viable fullback option. Whether it's short yardage or adding some size and toughness against teams that are increasingly going smaller and wider on defense, it is an easy way to create a mismatch. The familiarity, having spent time with the Vikings made this an easy way to get someone on the roster at that position that knows Stefanski's system.

Adding the 6-2 240 pound Stanton to the running back room should help them get Stefanski's system and terminology down faster. This is not a good draft for the fullback position. It is weak enough that the Senior Bowl didn't invite a single one, opting to convert a couple of undersized tight ends for the week, so whether it's Stanton or someone else, it's like to be added in free agency. The other option is doing what they did with Stanton and converting someone playing another to fullback.