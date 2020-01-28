BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Sign Fullback Johnny Stanton

Pete Smith

Having formed their new regime of Andrew Berry as general manager and Kevin Stefanski as head coach, the pair celebrated their new arrangement by signing a fullback to the Cleveland Browns. Johnny Stanton was a quarterback at Nebraska and then UNLV that converted to fullback after signing with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. Stanton suffered an injury that had the team place him on injured reserve as the season was set to start. He spent part of 2019 on the Vikings practice squad.

Stefanski has mentioned that he would like to have a viable fullback option. Whether it's short yardage or adding some size and toughness against teams that are increasingly going smaller and wider on defense, it is an easy way to create a mismatch. The familiarity, having spent time with the Vikings made this an easy way to get someone on the roster at that position that knows Stefanski's system.

Adding the 6-2 240 pound Stanton to the running back room should help them get Stefanski's system and terminology down faster. This is not a good draft for the fullback position. It is weak enough that the Senior Bowl didn't invite a single one, opting to convert a couple of undersized tight ends for the week, so whether it's Stanton or someone else, it's like to be added in free agency. The other option is doing what they did with Stanton and converting someone playing another to fullback.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

I watched him a ton when I was out in California. Glad to see he's still making a living playing the game. He was a helluva high school quarterback.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Misconceptions About New Browns GM Andrew Berry

As soon as the notion of Andrew Berry as a candidate for the Cleveland Browns general manager position was mentioned, it caused old battles to be renewed around analytics and its role in the 1-31 record from 2016 to 2017. That has clouded Berry's reputation for some, wrongly and it's important to explain those misconceptions.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Hire Andrew Berry as General Manager, Make History in the Process

The Cleveland Browns have officially named Andrew Berry their general manager and Executive Vice President, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports and Adam Schefter of ESPN. Berry, at 32 years old becomes the youngest general manager in the NFL as well as one of a small number of African American general managers.

Pete Smith

Kareem Hunt, Traffic Stop Puts New Browns Regime In Difficult Position

The Cleveland Browns have a brand new regime set up with the hire of Andrew Berry as general manager and on the same day, video is released of the traffic stop for Kareem Hunt, which puts this new organization in a difficult spot.

Pete Smith

TMZ Releases Video of Kareem Hunt Stop

The video of the traffic stop for Kareem Hunt that occurred in Rocky River last week by TMZ. The current Cleveland Browns running back incriminates himself on the tape and both the team and league will have to decide what happens next to the restricted free agent.

Pete Smith

What Does a Joe Woods Defense Look Like in Cleveland?

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to many candidates for their defensive coordinator vacancy including 49ers coach Joe Woods, so the question becomes what a Browns defense would look like under Woods.

Shawn Stevenson

Sunday General Manager Thoughts

As the Cleveland Browns are trying to determine who to hire for their general manager position, George Paton, the assistant general manger of the Minnesota Vikings, opted to take himself out of the running and the reactions have been... something.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Hire New Tight Ends Coach, Drew Petzing Who Some May Know

Browns have hired their new tight ends coach in Drew Petzing, a position they will look to get more out of.

BrandonLittle

by

Best to all

Report: Vikings George Paton Pulls Name Out Of Consideration for Browns GM Job

One candidate for the Cleveland GM position has withdrawn his name of consideration, George Paton.

BrandonLittle

by

jque1

Report: Browns Meeting With Former Giants Coach Ben McAdoo, Fit Is Unknown

Ben McAdoo has made his way to Northeast Ohio per reports, unknown why for the time being, but could be have interest being on the staff.

BrandonLittle

Kareem Hunt Pulled Over, Marijuana Found In The Car, Cited For Speeding

Cleveland Browns running back finds himself in trouble again with the police, this time just a speeding ticket, could have been worse.

BrandonLittle