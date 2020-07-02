BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Sign Third Round Pick Jordan Elliott To Rookie Contract

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns announced via the team's Twitter account that they have signed Jordan Elliott to his rookie contract. Elliott was a third round pick out of Missouri just a few months ago. Signings across the league have been slower due to the uncertainty of the on going pandemic. However, they’re starting to come together more and more. 

Elliott played two years at Missouri after transferring there from Texas after the 2016 season. Having to sit out the 2017 season, Elliott was an immediate run stopping force in the 2018 season for Mizzou. Elliott will fight for second team snaps as a rookie and should see some playing time as a rookie, as well. Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson look to be solidified in the middle for at least the next season.

Elliott wasn’t a player that heavily rushed the quarterback, but he accumulated a couple sacks each of his two seasons in Missouri. It will be the same situation with the Browns, where Elliott will not need to be a great pass rusher. Elliott eventually could be a cheaper option for the team over veteran Sheldon Richardson, it would be the best case scenario.

Some scouts had Elliott as a first round player, many were ecstatic that the Browns were able to grab him in the third round. The explosive defensive lineman is the fourth rookie the team has signed from the 2020 NFL Draft, it appears. Elliott joins Nick Harris, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Harrison Bryant as signed draft picks for Cleveland. 

