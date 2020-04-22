BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Cleveland Browns Sione Takitaki: "They Want Me To Play WILL"

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki, entering his second year in the NFL, told Nathan Zegura, the host of Cleveland Browns Daily, among other programming for the team, that he will be playing weak side linebacker under new defensive coordinator Joe Woods. In an interview on their "Working From Home" series talking to various players on their team in this era of social distancing and limited ability to train and practice, getting a sense of how these players are dealing with it and how they are preparing, living their lives in general.

Last season, he had been training at middle linebacker and some strong side linebacker after initially mentioning the possibility of playing the WILL.

"They want me to play the WILL," Takitaki told Zegura.

In BYU, Takitaki was playing the weak side linebacker in the Cougars defense, but much of the responsibility was rushing the passer, an area where he excelled, putting up tremendous production. In his final year, he transitioned to MIKE and played a truer off-ball linebacker position.

Athletically, Takitaki has good hips and athleticism in general, so he's equipped to contribute in coverage. He simply hasn't done much of it yet in his career. Between his own work and coaching, if he can develop that area of his game, he provides a big body at the weak side spot that can provide a blitz look, attack the line of scrimmage and perhaps contribute in coverage. With his size and strength, if he can jam and carry tight ends, that would be huge for the Browns defense.

Asked by Zegura what he was working on this offseason, Takitaki said, "This offseason, I definitely emphasized drops and my one on one coverage."

With the signing of B.J. Goodson, Takitaki to the WILL makes it less drastic an area of need to be addressed. They still have Mack Wilson coming off of his rookie year with far more playing experienced than anyone would have guessed. It's still an area that needs more help, but the Browns might not be quite as concerned about the position as fans are. Goodson's contract is only for one year, so they may be looking for help in 2021 and beyond, particularly at MIKE linebacker, but they could use depth overall.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Prospect X Is Back For 2020: Who Is It This Year? Could The Cleveland Browns Go 2 For 2?

In 2019, Sports Illustrated and writer Kalyn Kahler introduced the notion of Prospect X. A sleeper prospect that they identified as a sleeper that could help a team and wasn't getting nearly enough publicity. The Cleveland Browns selected Prospect X last year in Drew Forbes. Who is it this year?

Pete Smith

Dan Patrick: Trent Williams Will Be Traded For First Round Pick

Dan Patrick, on his radio show, the Dan Patrick Show, said a source told him that Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams will be traded for a first round pick.

Pete Smith

Indianapolis Colts Safety Malik Hooker Reportedly On Trading Block, Makes Little Sense For Cleveland Browns

Former first round pick and currently Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker is on the trading block according to Mike Lombardi, host of The GM Shuffle Podcast. The Cleveland Browns have already been connected to Hooker in the past.

Pete Smith

Andrew Berry: Cleveland Browns "not be pigeon-holed into anything"

Andrew Berry, the Cleveland Browns executive vice president and general manager, held a conference call with media, answering questions largely relating to the NFL Draft, but with a few more general questions, such as the status of Odell Beckham.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 3

Version three of Shawn Stevenson's Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns: Latest Trent Williams Rumor Could Serve Additional Purpose

Josina Anderson of ESPN is reporting the Cleveland Browns are still potentially interested in trading for Trent Williams, which might be true, but also seems to have an additional motive, attempting to throw off other teams as to their true intentions in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 2

Version two of Shawn Stevenson's Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns 2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 7

The 2020 NFL Draft is just a few short days away and it's time to take the final snapshot to explore what the Cleveland Browns might do in this final mock draft of the year.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 1

Version one of Shawn Stevenson's Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson

3 Players The Cleveland Browns Should Not Draft In The First Round

More in terms of their fit than their level of talent, there are players the Cleveland Browns should not draft in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, explaining why.

Pete Smith