Cleveland Browns Sione Takitaki: "They Want Me To Play WILL"

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki, entering his second year in the NFL, told Nathan Zegura, the host of Cleveland Browns Daily, among other programming for the team, that he will be playing weak side linebacker under new defensive coordinator Joe Woods. In an interview on their "Working From Home" series talking to various players on their team in this era of social distancing and limited ability to train and practice, getting a sense of how these players are dealing with it and how they are preparing, living their lives in general.

Last season, he had been training at middle linebacker and some strong side linebacker after initially mentioning the possibility of playing the WILL.

"They want me to play the WILL," Takitaki told Zegura.

In BYU, Takitaki was playing the weak side linebacker in the Cougars defense, but much of the responsibility was rushing the passer, an area where he excelled, putting up tremendous production. In his final year, he transitioned to MIKE and played a truer off-ball linebacker position.

Athletically, Takitaki has good hips and athleticism in general, so he's equipped to contribute in coverage. He simply hasn't done much of it yet in his career. Between his own work and coaching, if he can develop that area of his game, he provides a big body at the weak side spot that can provide a blitz look, attack the line of scrimmage and perhaps contribute in coverage. With his size and strength, if he can jam and carry tight ends, that would be huge for the Browns defense.

Asked by Zegura what he was working on this offseason, Takitaki said, "This offseason, I definitely emphasized drops and my one on one coverage."

With the signing of B.J. Goodson, Takitaki to the WILL makes it less drastic an area of need to be addressed. They still have Mack Wilson coming off of his rookie year with far more playing experienced than anyone would have guessed. It's still an area that needs more help, but the Browns might not be quite as concerned about the position as fans are. Goodson's contract is only for one year, so they may be looking for help in 2021 and beyond, particularly at MIKE linebacker, but they could use depth overall.