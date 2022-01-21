Cleveland Browns to Have Multiple Assistants Coaching at Shrine Bowl

It’s the offseason for the Cleveland Browns, so that means they have the freedom to get involved in some different things. Four current assistants of the Browns will be coaching in the Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

The game itself will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium. This game will feature some should-be draft picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. This is one of the opportunities for prospects to work with NFL coaches leading the way.

On the field will be offensive coaching assistant Ryan Cordell, Bill Willis, Ashton Grant, defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Jeff Howard, and assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters. Each of these coaches will get a hands on opportunity to work with some future draft picks.

The Shrine Bowl is the longest running all-star game for college football players. Good for the Browns to get their hands in on it and have an extra opportunity to work with some of the athletes there. We all know how hard scouting and such can be with the pandemic. Cleveland will take any extra opportunity they can get, as should all NFL teams.

