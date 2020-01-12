Cleveland Browns To Name Kevin Stefanski Head Coach

After an extremely deliberate and thought out process that extended one more day than was planned, the Cleveland Browns have come to their decision on the 18th head coach of the team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Kevin Stefanski, formerly the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings will be the head coach of the team, selected over candidates like Josh McDaniels and Robert Saleh.

Stefanski was a finalist in their search last year that ended with selecting Freddie Kitchens. The Chief Strategy Officer, Paul DePodesta, was among a group of people within the organization that thought Stefanski was a better fit for the job.

Stefanski is an Ivy League graduate that attended and played football at the University of Penn. The former Quaker will be tasked with hiring the rest of his staff as well as contributing to the hiring of the team's general manager. One possibility would be Andrew Berry, the Vice President of Football Operations of the Philadelphia Eagles, who was with the Browns when they had their search last year, was one of the people who suggested Stefanski. Berry has been linked to Stefanski and the team has always been granted permission to interview Berry.

Stefanski is free to take the job with the Browns now that the Vikings have been eliminated from the playoffs after their defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.