Cleveland Browns To Sign Corner Donovan Olumba

The Cleveland Browns are signing former Dallas Cowboys corner Donovan Olumba as first reported by Erid Edholm of Yahoo! Sports. The 6'2" corner played his collegiate ball at Portland State and came out with loose hips and decent explosion but his long speed was a question mark.

Olumba is a player that has drawn praise from Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard for his tenacity and effort, though he's only appeared in one game in his career, occurring last season at the end of the year. He spent the 2018 season and most of the 2019 season on the Cowboys practice squad.

While Olumba is someone that can provide competition to the corner position and obviously brings a different dynamic to the position as the tallest corner in the room, but he is someone that has the ability to help on special teams as well.

Olumba will turn 25 years old, so he fits in with the age group this team has at the corner position along with Denzel Ward, soon to be 23, Greedy Williams, who will be 23 in December. Terrance Mitchell, the elder statesman at 27 years old also gets a little competition to keep him honest.

Between the signing of Kevin Johnson and now Olumba, the corner room is getting full. The team also has last year's seventh round pick Donnie Lewis Jr. and Tavierre Thomas that could fit into the corner discussion Mitchell's contract isn't a problem, but if the team feels they have enough without him, he could save them a couple million against the salary cap, potentially to feed into rollover cap for 2021.