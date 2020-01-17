Todd Monken to Call Plays For Kirby Smart at Georgia

Todd Monken, the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns in 2019, has accepted an offer to join Kirby Smart's staff at the University of Georgia. Monken's job title hasn't been determined at this point, but he will be calling plays for the Bulldogs and tasked with trying to boost a passing attack that was underwhelming, even with a quarterback as talented as Jake Fromm.

Monken was hired as Freddie Kitchens' offensive coordinator, but Kitchens called the plays. Monken was tasked with coming up with gameplans and should've been focused on eliminating the inefficiencies in Kitchens offense, which is something he's done at various stops in his career. The problem was that once the opening script in games was completed, often to great effect, Kitchens would then bail on the plan and largely do it himself, invalidating Monken's presence.

There were multiple digs attributed to Monken at Kitchens as a head coach after he was fired, which may not have reflected well on Monken in the immediate. Georgia offers him the ability to bounce back and take what is consistently one of the most talented teams in the country and help them perform to their ability.

Monken was someone who was thought to be a potential head coaching candidate and the Browns were going to help him get there. That is on hold for the time being.