Cleveland Browns Trade QB Baker Mayfield to Carolina Panthers

It has been a long time coming. The Cleveland Browns are finally shipping Baker Mayfield to his next. The former No. 1 overall pick is heading to the Carolina Panthers, which was first reported by Ian Rapoport.

Browns are expected to get back a fifth-round pick, which could be a fourth-round pick depending on the playing time that Mayfield endured during the 2022 season.

Cleveland is going to pay over $10 million of Mayfield’s 2022 salary. Carolina will be on the books for about $5 million of said salary. The move gives the Browns a roster opening, as well as $8 million in savings that they can roll over to next year if they choose to do so. Mayfield agreed to cut his expected salary by $3.5 million to get the deal done.

Mayfield is scheduled to take his physical with the Panthers tomorrow to make the trade official. The former Heisman winner will no longer be a talking point for the Browns now that he is moving on. Mayfield will have a chance to win the starting job for the Panthers.

Browns and Panthers play in week one, so it will not take long for Mayfield to have a chance to go up against his former team.

