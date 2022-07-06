Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns Trade QB Baker Mayfield to Carolina Panthers

After a long process, the Browns have finally shipped Baker Mayfield to his next team, the Carolina Panthers.

It has been a long time coming. The Cleveland Browns are finally shipping Baker Mayfield to his next. The former No. 1 overall pick is heading to the Carolina Panthers, which was first reported by Ian Rapoport.

Browns are expected to get back a fifth-round pick, which could be a fourth-round pick depending on the playing time that Mayfield endured during the 2022 season.

Cleveland is going to pay over $10 million of Mayfield’s 2022 salary. Carolina will be on the books for about $5 million of said salary. The move gives the Browns a roster opening, as well as $8 million in savings that they can roll over to next year if they choose to do so. Mayfield agreed to cut his expected salary by $3.5 million to get the deal done.

Mayfield is scheduled to take his physical with the Panthers tomorrow to make the trade official. The former Heisman winner will no longer be a talking point for the Browns now that he is moving on. Mayfield will have a chance to win the starting job for the Panthers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Browns and Panthers play in week one, so it will not take long for Mayfield to have a chance to go up against his former team.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws as Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

PFF has two Cleveland Browns Players Going Much Earlier in 2021 Draft Redo

By Brandon Little23 hours ago
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry talks with the media during a press conference to introduce new quarterback Deshaun Watson at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Grading the 2020 Browns Draft Class Heading into Pivotal Third Year

By Pete SmithJul 5, 2022
Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Report: Deshaun Watson Likely To See Field in 2022

By Evan CrowellJul 2, 2022
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

As Jimmy Garoppolo's Situation Gets More Salacious, How a Swap for Baker Mayfield Could Work for Both Teams

By Pete SmithJul 1, 2022
51B10FAB-1EB9-4C52-BBAC-0A8F35FA7144
News

Hearing For Deshaun Watson Suspension has Ended, What we Know

By Brandon LittleJun 30, 2022
Baker Mayfield s Most Demanding Chapter Lies Ahead
News

Baker Mayfield Leaves Door Open to Stay with Browns

By Brandon LittleJun 28, 2022
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Informed Deshaun Watson it Was Recommending an Indefinite Suspension

By Brandon LittleJun 27, 2022
Dec 21, 2019; Tampa, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and wide receiver Will Fuller (15) talk against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

First Case Filed Against Houston Texans for Enabling Deshaun Watson’s Alleged Actions

By Brandon LittleJun 27, 2022