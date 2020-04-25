Cleveland Browns UDFA Signings
Pete Smith
With the 2020 NFL Draft over, there's a scramble to see which players that didn't get drafted will be signed by teams to fill out their roster ahead of training camp. Given the fact there are no minicamps, it will be interesting to see what kind of pace the signings have this year. It could be the same, since so many of these deals are negotiated during the draft, but both teams and players could take their time in making decisions on where to go given that they may not see them in camp until around July or later.
Undrafted Free Agent Signings:
Alex Taylor, OT South Carolina State
Incredibly tall for an offensive tackle at 6'8 3/8", he's got interesting movement skills and athleticism. He's transitioning from basketball and needs to continue to gain strength. Taylor participated at the Senior Bowl and he competes in terms of physicality and will as a run blocker. He just needs to continue to fill out his frame and continue getting accustomed to playing the position as the level of competition ramps up significantly, going from Spartanburg to the Senior and now potentially going against NFL competition.
Age: 22 (Born April 29th, 1997)
Height: 6'8 3/8"
Weight: 308 lbs
40-yard Dash: 5.08
Broad Jump: 9'8"
Vertical Jump: 25"
3-Cone Drill: 7.77
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.79
Bench Press: 21 Reps
Javonte Moffatt, SS Middle Tennessee State
Production
71 solo tackles (12.2 percent), 3 interceptions (37.5 percent) in 2019
Age: 23 (Born December 26th, 1996)
Height: 5'11 1/4"
Weight: 213 pounds
Jameson Houston, CB Baylor
Production
34 solo tackles (5.5 percent), 8 pass deflections (15.3 percent) in 2019
Height: 5'11 1/8"
Weight: 200 pounds
Solomon Ajayi, LB Liberty
Production
47 solo tackles (9.2 percent) in 2019
Height: 6'
Weight: 235 pounds
Tony Brown, WR Colorado
Production
56 receptions, 707 yards (24.7 percent), 5 TDs in 2019
Age: 22 (Born August 8th, 1997)
Height: 6' 3/4"
Weight: 198 pounds
40-yard Dash: 4.65
Broad Jump: 9'11"
Vertical Jump: 36"
3-Cone Drill: 7.21
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.27
Bench Press: 14 Reps
Benny LeMay, RB Charlotte
Production
193 carries, 1,072 yards and 19 receptions for 242 yards, 13 total TDs in 2019
Age: 22 (Born October 18th, 1997)
Height: 5'8 1/8"
Weight: 221 pounds
40-yard Dash: 4.75
Broad Jump: 9'4"
Vertical Jump: 28.5"
Bench Press: 24 Reps
Brian Herrien, RB Georgia
Production
103 carries, 490 yards and 16 receptions for 110 yards, 7 total TDs in 2019
Age: 22 (Born February 7th, 1998)
Height: 5'11 1/8"
Weight: 209 pounds
40-yard Dash: 4.62
Broad Jump: 10'6"
Vertical Jump: 38.5"
3-Cone Drill: 7.12
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.40
Bench Press: 18 Reps
George Obinna, DE Sacramento State
Production
28 solo tackles (5.5 percent), 20 tackles for loss (18.1 percent), 14 sacks (38.1 percent) in 2019
Height: 6'2 1/4"
Weight: 245 pounds
Keith Davidson, QB Princeton
Production
209/313 66.8% 2,569 yards, 20 TDs, 6 INTs, 8.2 yards per attempt in 2019
Age: 22 (Born August 1st, 1997)
Height: 6'4 1/8"
Weight: 224 pounds
40-yard Dash: 5.00
Broad Jump: 9'1"
Vertical Jump: 28"
3-Cone Drill: 7.13
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.37