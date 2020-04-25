Cleveland Browns UDFA Signings

With the 2020 NFL Draft over, there's a scramble to see which players that didn't get drafted will be signed by teams to fill out their roster ahead of training camp. Given the fact there are no minicamps, it will be interesting to see what kind of pace the signings have this year. It could be the same, since so many of these deals are negotiated during the draft, but both teams and players could take their time in making decisions on where to go given that they may not see them in camp until around July or later.

Undrafted Free Agent Signings:

Alex Taylor, OT South Carolina State

Incredibly tall for an offensive tackle at 6'8 3/8", he's got interesting movement skills and athleticism. He's transitioning from basketball and needs to continue to gain strength. Taylor participated at the Senior Bowl and he competes in terms of physicality and will as a run blocker. He just needs to continue to fill out his frame and continue getting accustomed to playing the position as the level of competition ramps up significantly, going from Spartanburg to the Senior and now potentially going against NFL competition.

Age: 22 (Born April 29th, 1997)

Height: 6'8 3/8"

Weight: 308 lbs

40-yard Dash: 5.08

Broad Jump: 9'8"

Vertical Jump: 25"

3-Cone Drill: 7.77

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.79

Bench Press: 21 Reps

Javonte Moffatt, SS Middle Tennessee State

Production

71 solo tackles (12.2 percent), 3 interceptions (37.5 percent) in 2019

Age: 23 (Born December 26th, 1996)

Height: 5'11 1/4"

Weight: 213 pounds

Jameson Houston, CB Baylor

Production

34 solo tackles (5.5 percent), 8 pass deflections (15.3 percent) in 2019

Height: 5'11 1/8"

Weight: 200 pounds

Solomon Ajayi, LB Liberty

Production

47 solo tackles (9.2 percent) in 2019

Height: 6'

Weight: 235 pounds

Tony Brown, WR Colorado

Production

56 receptions, 707 yards (24.7 percent), 5 TDs in 2019

Age: 22 (Born August 8th, 1997)

Height: 6' 3/4"

Weight: 198 pounds

40-yard Dash: 4.65

Broad Jump: 9'11"

Vertical Jump: 36"

3-Cone Drill: 7.21

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.27

Bench Press: 14 Reps

Benny LeMay, RB Charlotte

Production

193 carries, 1,072 yards and 19 receptions for 242 yards, 13 total TDs in 2019

Age: 22 (Born October 18th, 1997)

Height: 5'8 1/8"

Weight: 221 pounds

40-yard Dash: 4.75

Broad Jump: 9'4"

Vertical Jump: 28.5"

Bench Press: 24 Reps

Brian Herrien, RB Georgia

Production

103 carries, 490 yards and 16 receptions for 110 yards, 7 total TDs in 2019

Age: 22 (Born February 7th, 1998)

Height: 5'11 1/8"

Weight: 209 pounds

40-yard Dash: 4.62

Broad Jump: 10'6"

Vertical Jump: 38.5"

3-Cone Drill: 7.12

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.40

Bench Press: 18 Reps

George Obinna, DE Sacramento State

Production

28 solo tackles (5.5 percent), 20 tackles for loss (18.1 percent), 14 sacks (38.1 percent) in 2019

Height: 6'2 1/4"

Weight: 245 pounds

Keith Davidson, QB Princeton

Production

209/313 66.8% 2,569 yards, 20 TDs, 6 INTs, 8.2 yards per attempt in 2019

Age: 22 (Born August 1st, 1997)

Height: 6'4 1/8"

Weight: 224 pounds

40-yard Dash: 5.00

Broad Jump: 9'1"

Vertical Jump: 28"

3-Cone Drill: 7.13

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.37