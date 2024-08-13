Cleveland Browns Urged To Pursue This Former Pro Bowl Defender
The Cleveland Browns owned the top-ranked defense in the NFL last season, but that does not mean they can't stand to improve in certain areas.
Bleacher Report's NFL staff just wrote a piece outlining each team's biggest weaknesses heading into the 2024 NFL campaign, and cornerback depth was named an area of concern for the Browns.
Yes, Cleveland boasts a rather enviable trio of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. at the position, but beyond those three, the Browns have a lot of question marks.
That's why Bleacher Report has suggested that Cleveland sign free-agent cornerback J.C. Jackson.
Jackson is three years removed from a Pro Bowl appearance, when the veteran racked up 58 tackles, eight interceptions, a forced fumble, 23 passes defended and a defensive touchdown with the New England Patriots in 2021. He was also named a Second-Team All-Pro that season.
The 28-year-old has certainly not been the same since, as injuries limited him to a combined 15 games over the last couple of campaigns.
However, as a depth piece in the Browns' secondary, Jackson would be a nice addition.
This is especially considering that Newsome himself is recovering from a recent hamstring surgery, putting his status for the early stages of the 2024 season in doubt.
Jackson was undrafted out of Maryland and ended up landing with the Patriots in 2018. He spent the first four years of his career in New England before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. He was then traded back to the Pats midway through last year.