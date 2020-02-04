Browns Waive Center Lo Falemaka

The Cleveland Browns announced their first player related move of 2020 offseason by waiving center Lo Falemaka. Falemaka was an undersized center out of Utah that spent the 2018 season with the Seattle Seahawks before the Browns added last summer when they were short on bodies that could snap due to a few injuries.

Unfortunately for Falemaka, injuries have had a big impact on his career. He only started one season in college at Utah after redshirting his freshman year and then getting approved for a sixth year of eligibility after he suffered an injury for the Utes.

Falemaka's time with the Browns seemed over almost as it started when he suffered a shoulder injury. The Browns waived him with an injury designation during the summer only to have him clear waivers, reverting to their injury reserve list.

The Browns signed J.C. Tretter to an extension to be their starting center, but they also have a few other options that can play behind him. Eric Kush, seems like the favorite to be the next man up, operating as a swing man for both guard and center.

After those two, it's a little more up in the air, though the team did sign Willie Wright to a reserves/futures contract after he spent the entire season on the practice squad. Wright played tackle in college at Tulsa, but he was utilized as both a guard and center in camp last year. In terms of physical traits, Wright has a great athletic profile, a good build and plays really hard when he's on the field. He's also younger than Falemaka, so while the Browns could bring in more competition at the position, Falemaka always looked like the odd man out at this position, functioning as a short term body that got hurt and was around due to being on injured reserve.