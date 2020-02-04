BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Waive Center Lo Falemaka

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced their first player related move of 2020 offseason by waiving center Lo Falemaka. Falemaka was an undersized center out of Utah that spent the 2018 season with the Seattle Seahawks before the Browns added last summer when they were short on bodies that could snap due to a few injuries.

Unfortunately for Falemaka, injuries have had a big impact on his career. He only started one season in college at Utah after redshirting his freshman year and then getting approved for a sixth year of eligibility after he suffered an injury for the Utes.

Falemaka's time with the Browns seemed over almost as it started when he suffered a shoulder injury. The Browns waived him with an injury designation during the summer only to have him clear waivers, reverting to their injury reserve list.

The Browns signed J.C. Tretter to an extension to be their starting center, but they also have a few other options that can play behind him. Eric Kush, seems like the favorite to be the next man up, operating as a swing man for both guard and center. 

After those two, it's a little more up in the air, though the team did sign Willie Wright to a reserves/futures contract after he spent the entire season on the practice squad. Wright played tackle in college at Tulsa, but he was utilized as both a guard and center in camp last year. In terms of physical traits, Wright has a great athletic profile, a good build and plays really hard when he's on the field. He's also younger than Falemaka, so while the Browns could bring in more competition at the position, Falemaka always looked like the odd man out at this position, functioning as a short term body that got hurt and was around due to being on injured reserve.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Super Bowl Weekend Serves of What Browns Haven't Been, Hope to Be

For new head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, Super Bowl weekend provided a reminder of how daunting a task they have in front of them. Not only did the Chiefs win the Super Bowl with five former players, it was a big weekend for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Acts As Fox Sports Host on Radio Row, Meets One of His Heroes

Cleveland Browns quarterback operated as a Fox Sports host going around radio row interviewing some athletes and getting a chance to meet one of his heroes, Brett Favre.

Pete Smith

Browns Officially Hire Drew Petzing To Coach Tight Ends

Monday, the Cleveland Browns officially hired Drew Petzing to be the team's tight ends coach for Kevin Stefanski. Serving as the wide receivers coach last year with the Minnesota Vikings, this will be Petzing's first year as a tight ends coach.

Pete Smith

Browns Now Clear to Hire Joe Woods As Defensive Coordinator This Week, What That Would Mean Schematically

The Super Bowl now concluded, Joe Woods is now free to officially become the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator after serving as the San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator this season. The defense will change under Woods from Steve Wilks, but it's not an overly dramatic one.

Pete Smith

Ravens John Harbaugh, Greg Roman Win Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year

The Baltimore Ravens took home the awards for both head coach of the year and assistant coach of the year with John Harbaugh and Greg Roman winning the votes for each of the awards.

Pete Smith

Lamar Jackson Unanimous MVP Winner

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP with a clean sweep of the voting. The second year quarterback was responsible for 4,333 total yards and 43 touchdowns in leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record in 2019.

Pete Smith

Ron Wolf Decries Analytics in Player Evaluation In Wake of Son's Departure, Why He's Wrong

Former Green Bay Packers general manager and Hall of Fame inductee Ron Wolf criticized the Cleveland Browns and analytics in general after his son, Eliot, and the team agreed to part ways Wednesday. He's understandably upset at the Browns for moving on from his son, but his analysis on data is wrong.

Pete Smith

by

JPBinCLE

Browns to Hire Jeff Howard as Defensive Backs Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns are Jeff Howard to be their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. Howard spent the previous seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Kevin Stefanski Names Callie Brownson Chief of Staff

The Cleveland Browns have named Callie Brownson Chief of Staff under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Brownson has previously worked with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and University of Dartmouth.

Pete Smith

Contrite Baker Mayfield Visits Sports Morning Shows

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went on a pair of nationally televised morning shows Friday morning. He was very contrite and introspective, looking at himself and what went wrong this past season.

Pete Smith