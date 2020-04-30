BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Hollywood Higgins Changing Numbers

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard 'Hollywood' Higgins has announced via his Twitter Account that he is changing his jersey number, going from the 81 he's worn the past four seasons, to 82, which is what he wore when he played at Colorado State in college. This comes a day after Higgins and the Browns came to an agreement on a one-year deal for him to stay with the team.

Higgins might be hoping to have the type of luck he did during his collegiate career and the first two seasons with the Browns in terms of injuries. Higgins only missed one game in the first two seasons combined followed by missing nine the past two seasons.

In 2018, Higgins found a real connection with Baker Mayfield but an injury forced to him to miss time in the middle of the season. Then this past season, Higgins caught a pass for 35 yards against the Tennessee Titans to open up the year, then suffered an injury which cost him six games and ended up in disfavor with the previous Browns coaching staff and didn't see the field.

Now, Higgins is hoping to have a productive year with a good chance to be the third receiver behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, which could enable him to rebuild value on the free agent market and cash in for the 2021 season when the salary cap is expected to increase significantly. Higgins reportedly chose to stay with the Browns, staying with Mayfield over more lucrative offers from other teams.

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive Draft Review: Jacob Phillips, LB LSU

The Cleveland Browns selected Jacob Phillips, the linebacker out of LSU with the second of their two third round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Phillips has a chance to be a solid starting linebacker in the NFL and there are a number of reasons why.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Jordan Elliott, DT Missouri

With the 88th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle out of Missouri. He is a player with the ability to impact the run and pass, could be a really nice player for the Browns.

Pete Smith

Mdbrownsfan

Cincinnati Bengals Release Andy Dalton

As first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cincinnati Bengals are releasing quarterback Andy Dalton after nine seasons.

Pete Smith

Buffalo Bills Sign Former Cleveland Browns DE Bryan Cox Jr.

The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. to a one-year deal, announcing the move via their PR Twitter account. Cox spent last season with the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Prospect X Identity Revealed And Where He Ended Up, Plus Did I Get It Right?

Last year, the Cleveland Browns drafted prospect X in Drew Forbes from Southeastern Missouri State in the sixth round in the draft. This year, the Browns did not pick prospect X, but who was it, where he went and most importantly, did I get it right?

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived and it's just a question of seeing what the Cleveland Browns, led by general manager Andrew Berry, decide to do. Follow along and comment in the thread.

Shawn Stevenson

SI Draft Tracker

Cleveland Browns Agree To Re-Sign Hollywood Higgins To One-Year Deal

The Cleveland Browns are re-signing wide receiver Rashard 'Hollywood' Higgins to a one-year deal.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Baltimore Ravens Agree To Deal With OL D.J. Fluker

The Baltimore Ravens saw an opportunity and signed guard D.J. Fluker after the Seattle Seahawks released him early this week.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Grant Delpit, S LSU

After swapping picks with the Indianapolis Colts, giving up a fifth round pick, so they could pick Jonathan Taylor, the running back from Wisconsin, the Cleveland Browns used the 44th pick in the draft to select safety Grant Delpit from LSU, arguably the best in the class. Here's why.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Jedrick Wills Jr, OT Alabama

With the 10th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and the first pick for general manager Andrew Berry, the Cleveland Browns selected Jedrick Wills, offensive tackle from Alabama. This takes a thorough look at the pick from a number of different angles.

Pete Smith