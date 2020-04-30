Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Hollywood Higgins Changing Numbers

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard 'Hollywood' Higgins has announced via his Twitter Account that he is changing his jersey number, going from the 81 he's worn the past four seasons, to 82, which is what he wore when he played at Colorado State in college. This comes a day after Higgins and the Browns came to an agreement on a one-year deal for him to stay with the team.

Higgins might be hoping to have the type of luck he did during his collegiate career and the first two seasons with the Browns in terms of injuries. Higgins only missed one game in the first two seasons combined followed by missing nine the past two seasons.

In 2018, Higgins found a real connection with Baker Mayfield but an injury forced to him to miss time in the middle of the season. Then this past season, Higgins caught a pass for 35 yards against the Tennessee Titans to open up the year, then suffered an injury which cost him six games and ended up in disfavor with the previous Browns coaching staff and didn't see the field.

Now, Higgins is hoping to have a productive year with a good chance to be the third receiver behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, which could enable him to rebuild value on the free agent market and cash in for the 2021 season when the salary cap is expected to increase significantly. Higgins reportedly chose to stay with the Browns, staying with Mayfield over more lucrative offers from other teams.