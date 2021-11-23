Cleveland Browns Will Host Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in Week 15

There was a Browns game late in the season that would be ‘to be determined’ kind of scheduling. Browns will host the Raiders on a Saturday.

The Cleveland Browns knew they had a week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, they just didn’t know what day or time. It is now known that the two AFC teams will face off on December 18th, which is a Saturday night.

Cleveland and Las Vegas will face-off in northeast Ohio at 4:30 p.m. Both teams are alive in the NFL playoff race and this matchup could be important in the wild card. This game will be a part of a double-header on NFL network. The second game is a matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots and it is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

Cleveland hosts the Baltimore Ravens in the second of back-to-back games the Sunday before the Raiders game. Cleveland does have an off week between the Ravens games, but will host the Raiders on a short week in week 15.

Browns are currently sixth in the wild card race and the Raiders are seventh. The top three teams advance to the playoffs. So, this Saturday game between the two teams could have some meaning in week 15 of a 17 game season.

By this late in the season teams will have an idea of what their fate could be when it comes to the playoffs. One or both of these teams could be playing must-win football.

