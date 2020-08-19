SI.com
BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Had Visits From Multiple Players Today, Including Four Kickers

BrandonLittle

As of right now, the Cleveland Browns have just one kicker on the roster in Austin Seibert. That could soon change, signaling the team wants some competition at the kicking position. Albert Breer shared a tweet showing the Browns brought in multiple players for a workout/visit today, with four of them being kickers.

The most interesting name to note is kicker Cody Parkey. Parkey would be heading into his seventh NFL season, he spent the 2016 season with the Browns. That season with Cleveland he was actually pretty solid, automatic from 40 yards and in. Since then, Parkey has bounced around going from Miami to Chicago to Tennessee. Nick Folk is another veteran kicker that the team brought in, a long time New York Jet’ who most recently was with the Patriots.

Cleveland needs some help at the interior part of the defensive line as well, depth wise with Andrew Billings opting out. The team brought in Robert Landers who played his college ball at Ohio State and Ricky Walker from Virginia Tech. Landers was solid in rotation as a Buckeye, but always seemed to have lacked size. His motor has always been a plus, however.

Look forward to the Browns bringing in more players for such workouts over the next week as they will surely make a couple signings for depth, with depth lacking from opt outs and injuries. The team will checkout every route to address those areas, Andrew Berry has shown he is willing to do that on multiple occasions.

