Collective Bargaining Agreement Passes, Ensures Labor Peace Until 2030

Pete Smith

The NFL players union voted to approve the collective bargaining agreement proposed by owners. The margin was just 60 as 1,019 players voted to approve while 959 players voted against. Passage of the CBA means the NFL has assured itself labor peace until at least the year 2030.

The new CBA increases the revenue split to players from 47 percent to 48.5 percent. Part of the reason the owners were willing to do this was because they are going to get a 17th regular season game, replacing the fourth preseason game, as well as an extra playoff game. The 17-game regular season doesn't begin until 2021, but the expanded playoff field starts immediately.

This also enables the league to finalize negotiations for lucrative broadcasting rights that are expected to grow the overall NFL revenue base. International television and streaming rights are expected to provide new sources of revenue as well.

There's also some additional money for players that starts immediately, including the minimum salary at every level going up $100,000. Teams may only use one of the franchise or transition tag per season. And the deal all but eliminates testing for marijuana. There are a number of other financial aspects of this deal.

The fact the deal passed by such a small margin shows a significant division between the players. A number of players expressed this was an opportunity to maximize their leverage and get a significantly better deal from the owners, that they left a lot on the table.

Meanwhile, some owners had anonymously expressed that if this deal didn't pass, the next deal wouldn't be as 'generous'. They were threatening to push for an 18-game season and felt giving the players 48.5 percent of the revenue was far too much.

For now, the NFL now has to decide what it will do about the league year, the start of free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft. To this point, they have said the league year will begin as scheduled on March 18th. The fact the CBA passed seems like it makes it easier to stay on schedule, despite concerns over COVID-19.

Browns Notebook: Scherff Gets Tagged, XFL Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns didn't make any moves Saturday, but it's the final day for players to vote for the proposed CBA on the table. The Washington Redskins placed their non-exclusive franchise tag and an XFL player tested positive for COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Browns Taking Aim At Bad Acting Browns Backers on Social Media

As reported by Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns reached out to some Browns Backers club that if their social media accounts to criticize the team, players, or staff they will be deactivated.

Pete Smith

Browns Notebook: Teams Apply Franchise Tags, More Veteran Cuts

The Cleveland Browns made their official announcement regarding COVID-19 for its employees, the NFL officially cancelled pre-draft visits, but beyond that, it was business as usual in the NFL with teams getting ready for the start of free agency, still slated to begin March 18th.

Pete Smith

Browns Notebook: NFL Weighing Options, But League Continues Business, Teams Make Moves

The NFL has announced it's cancelling pre-draft visits for teams as well as the combine medical recheck, the league year is still set to begin on March 18th and teams are still making moves in preparation for free agency.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Free Agency Preview

The Cleveland Browns are headed into free agency with a number of holes to fill as well as decisions to make on the overall direction of the team; the players the Browns stand to lose, those they might want to keep and some of the targets they could looking at in free agency.

Pete Smith

Shaq Lawson Would Be a Logical Free Agent Target For the Browns

Buffalo Bills edge rusher is poised to hit the free agent market and the Cleveland Browns could be a logical fit as they seek to have an impactful defensive line both in the present and for the future.

Pete Smith

With XFL Done For Year, Browns Should Look at Storm Norton

The XFL was one of a number of leagues that shut down with the concerns over COVID-19. Ending their season right as the NFL league year is about to start, the Cleveland Browns should look at Storm Norton, offensive tackle for the Los Angeles Wildcats as a possible part of their plan to overhaul the offensive tackle position.

Pete Smith

Pre-Draft Visits, Combine Medical Recheck Cancelled, Pro Days Likely Next

The NFL, like everyone else is responding to the growing threat of COVID-19. They are focusing on limiting travel by teams as well as players, canceling the scouting combine medical recheck as well as pre-draft visits. Pro days may be next.

Pete Smith

Browns Mack Wilson Receives $415,296 In Performance Based Pay

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson received $415,296 in performance based pay, practically doubling his base salary of $495,000. Wilson finished second in the league for performance based pay behind Charvarius Ward of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pete Smith

Browns Are Taking Precautions Amid COVID-19 Concerns, Avoiding Air Travel

The Cleveland Browns have announced some precautions they are taking with the proliferation and uncertainty involving the COVID-19 pandemic. They are largely focusing on air travel for their employees, are closely monitoring the situation.

Pete Smith