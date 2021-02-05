Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
David Njoku Provides Revealing Interview with Jim Rome

David Njoku, who played well down the stretch of his fourth season for the Cleveland Browns and was a guest on the Jim Rome Show, providing valuable insight into his thought process and feelings about his situation, the season and the team.
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was a guest on the Jim Rome Show and provided a honest look into the season he had, his present and future with Browns as well as the conflict of balancing the desire for playing time versus team success.

Njoku was extremely careful to be clear in what he was saying before he said it in regards to his situation with the Browns. He mentioned how Austin Hooper is one of his closest friends, something he has said before and that he really likes Harrison Bryant, he also wants to play.

When Rome asked him about being happy with the Browns, Njoku responded, "No comment." He's not dissatisfied with the team as he explains, he loved the journey and what he was able to contribute to this season, helping them not only get to the playoffs but to win a playoff game on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Njoku also wants to play. And he wants to be able to secure his maximize his second contract. Despite how well he played down the stretch, he doesn't know if either of those things will happen with the Browns.

Fans criticized him for requesting a trade from the Browns leading up to the season and he expresses his frustration with the situation, but he did not pout or complain. Njoku controlled what he could control and made himself a far better player, which helped the Browns in any number of games, both as a blocker and pass catcher.

The fact he said he's not sure what will happen with the Browns will likely be taken negatively, but listening to the entire interview, he gives a pretty thorough perspective about what he's feeling and why.

It's the best interview Njoku has given in terms of expressing himself, explaining his situation since he's entered the league. However, it's worth noting the Browns love him and almost certainly want him for his fifth year and potentially longer. His play at the end of the season demands more opportunities as well.

Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) makes a catch during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
