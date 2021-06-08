Former Browns Fullback Dan Vitale Retires, Looks For Job

Sports Illustrated home
Former Browns Super Back Dan Vitale Announces Retirement Via LinkedIn

The former sixth round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced he's retiring while also pivoting into life after football all in one move.
Author:
Publish date:

Dan Vitale, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and most recently the New England Patriots has announced his retirement. Vitale made the announcement on his LinkedIn page as he is also looking for work in a new career.

After spending five years in the NFL, Vitale has decided his body has had enoiugh.

"Hi everyone. As many of you may know, I have been playing professional football for the last 5 years. I have truly enjoyed every moment of playing in the NFL, especially for the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, and New England Patriots. However, I feel like my body is just ready to move on. I’m looking for a new role and would appreciate your support."

He was released by the Patriots at the end of May and had actually opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. That year away may have contributed to thoughts about life after football, not only getting away from the physical wear and tear, but also may have been struck by other opportunities of what he could do.

Vitale played collegiately for the Northwestern Wildcats where he earned the moniker of Super Back, because he was a fullback who was also a ball carrier and frequently used as a receiver in the Wildcat passing game.

""For those of you who do not know me well, I graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in economics. I also earned a minor in business institutions and integrated marketing communications. I am passionate about anything I set my mind to. I am goal driven, hard working, and looking to improve in every aspect of my life every single day. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you can offer as I move into this next stage of my life. #OpenToWork""

The former sixth round pick of the Buccaneers has put an interesting twist on retiring, but using it as an ingenious way to advertise and potentially give him a healthy amount of advertising for what could be life after football. So say goodbye to a former Browns player and say hello to potentially your future employee or coworker.

Jun 12, 2018; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns fullback Danny Vitale (40) celebrates a catch during minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Former Browns Fullback Dan Vitale Retires, Looks For Job

