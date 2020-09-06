SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Damion Ratley Claimed By Giants From Waivers

Pete Smith

The New York Giants claimed former Cleveland Browns sixth round wide receiver Damion Ratley, who was released on Saturday as the team got down to 53 players. Ratley missed much of camp with a groin issue and the Browns kept a few players because of their impact on special teams.

Ratley has the size and speed to make for an intriguing weapon. The Browns liked him enough in 2019 that despite missing basically all of the preseason, he made the final 53-man roster. Ratley was a dominant player in junior college before having a relatively uneventful stay playing for Texas A&M.

The Giants also have former Browns first round pick Corey Coleman on their roster as they try to assemble weaponry to build Daniel Jones, who is entering his second season. Coleman and Ratley offer speed and could be cogs in an explosive offense. Ratley has flashed at times in his two seasons, so he's hoping he's primed for more sustained success in 2020.

The Browns retained Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Jojo Natson and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones. Hodge and Natson offer values on special teams while Higgins is the most proven receiver behind Beckham and Landry. Jones had a productive camp.

Save for Beckham and Landry, the Browns have little in terms of proven options at receiver. Their offense is structured so they don't need to have many, but it made it so the difference between the third receiver and seventh receiver wasn't a significant difference. Ratley couldn't practice and that may be why he was unable to make the team in the end.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Claim A Pair of Defensive Linemen Off of Waivers

The Cleveland Browns made a pair of waiver claims on Sunday, adding two defensive linemen. Vincent Taylor, formerly of the Buffalo Bills projects to play nose and Joe Jackson from the Dallas Cowboys would be another big bodied defensive end.

Pete Smith

Clowney's One-Year Deal With Titans Enables Browns Pursuit In 2021

The Cleveland Browns were interested Jadeveon Clowney throughout the free agency process before they made the decision to redo their deal with Olivier Vernon. With Clowney signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, the Browns will revisit the issue in 2021.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: 8 Observations As The Team Gets Down to 53

The Cleveland Browns are down to 53 players; looking at some of the choices made and what else could happen ahead of the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pete Smith

Quick Thoughts about the Browns Current Roster and Cutdown

Browns GM Andrew Berry has to trim down his training camp roster to 53 players. There are some surprise cuts and my thoughts analyze which players will return.

Shawn Stevenson

Will Nick Chubb get Another Contract in Cleveland?

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is poised for a big season in 2020. He will be looking for a contract extension but will GM Andrew Berry pay up?

Shawn Stevenson

by

shwnstevenson

Browns Waive S J.T. Hassell, WR J'Mon Moore, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., DT Ricky Walker

With a deadline Saturday to get down to 53, the Cleveland Browns waived four players on Thursday including J.T. Hassell, J'Mon Moore, Donnie Lewis and Ricky Walker. The roster is currently at 75.

Pete Smith

by

shwnstevenson

Browns Still Aren't Out of Clowney Sweepstakes: Here's Why

The Cleveland Browns have been aggressively been pursuing Jadeveon Clowney for the vast majority of the offseason. They still aren't out of the running for Clowney, but how they will approach it has changed.

Pete Smith

Damarious Randall's Release By Raiders Not Be a Surprise

Seemingly a surprise to some covering the team, the Las Vegas Raiders released former Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall. Given the issues he had in Cleveland, it shouldn't be.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 53-Man Roster Projection: 10 OL, 7 Corners And a Few Veterans Get Traded

The Cleveland Browns are already about to complete the abridged training camp that feels like it has barely begun. Now, they are preparing to cut down their roster to 53. Here's a projection of what to expect.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Acquire S Ronnie Harrison For 5th Round Pick in 2021, Address Depth

The Cleveland Browns acquired Ronnie Harrison from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who seem to be getting rid of anything not nailed down for draft assets to rebuild. They gave up a fifth round pick in 2021 to make the deal.

Pete Smith