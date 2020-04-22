Dan Patrick: Trent Williams Will Be Traded For First Round Pick

After Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers almost traded tight end O.J. Howard to the Washington Redskins for offensive tackle Trent Williams, Dan Patrick, host of the well listened to Dan Patrick Show, said on his steady and improving show, that a source told him that Williams would be traded for a first round pick and that pick would be used to draft a replacement offensive lineman.

That would seemingly rule out the Cleveland Browns as a possible trade partner for the Redskins as that would be far more expensive than just using the pick on a tackle, whether it's the 10th pick or after a trade. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers signed Tom Brady and just acquired the now unretired Rob Gronkowski and are playing for a Super Bowl right now. Trent Williams, assuming his health checks out, could come in and protect Brady at an incredibly high level right now where as a rookie might take time to acclimate, especially with an abridged offseason to get ready.

The potential issue for the Buccaneers is just getting all of these players under the salary cap, but they intend to be great now and Williams would help them get there the quickest. Whether they would be willing to part with a first round pick to do it remains to be seen.

The Cleveland Browns have been consistently linked to Williams since last season when then general manager John Dorsey did try to acquire him. This year, under new general manager, Andrew Berry, the Browns have not ruled out Williams, though it seems more an emergency situation and an attempt to keep other teams honest about their intentions than a pending deal.

Certainly, the Browns want Baker Mayfield protected effectively, but they don't need a great tackle so immediately that they need to get Williams to do it. They appear to be trying to contend in 2021 or 2022. The financial implications with Williams would limit their ability to spend more next season as well.