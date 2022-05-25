Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is scheduled to play on the franchise tag in 2022, but that could soon change. The team’s top tight end is close to securing a new deal north of $13 million a year, according to a report.

Njoku, like many others, does not want to play on the franchise tag. It’s a risk to do so on a one-year deal and does not make a whole lot of sense unless you are toward the end of your career. Instead, the Browns have used the franchise tag as a placeholder. The two sides look to be close on a deal, they just have to work through the fine print.

It was always heading this way, it’s been rumored for a couple of months the two sides are working on a new deal. Such a deal would put Njoku as one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league. Making him one of those players says everything about what the Browns think of Njoku.

Recently, Njoku attended the Bahamas trip with the offense, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson. That says all you need to know about Njoku’s plans for his future. He is out building a relationship with his new quarterback, who should be able to get him the ball more than anyone else has through his career.

The new is likely to be for three to four years. Njoku is an example of a team and a player fixing a hurt relationship. At one time Njoku had requested a trade and no longer want to be in Cleveland. Both sides have come a long way since that time. Njoku does not plan to attend OTAs as the two sides work on the new deal.

