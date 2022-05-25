Skip to main content

Report: David Njoku and Browns Close on Deal North of $13 Million

Cleveland Browns are close to bringing back  tight end David Njoku on a new deal.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is scheduled to play on the franchise tag in 2022, but that could soon change. The team’s top tight end is close to securing a new deal north of $13 million a year, according to a report.

Njoku, like many others, does not want to play on the franchise tag. It’s a risk to do so on a one-year deal and does not make a whole lot of sense unless you are toward the end of your career. Instead, the Browns have used the franchise tag as a placeholder. The two sides look to be close on a deal, they just have to work through the fine print.

It was always heading this way, it’s been rumored for a couple of months the two sides are working on a new deal. Such a deal would put Njoku as one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league. Making him one of those players says everything about what the Browns think of Njoku.

Recently, Njoku attended the Bahamas trip with the offense, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson. That says all you need to know about Njoku’s plans for his future. He is out building a relationship with his new quarterback, who should be able to get him the ball more than anyone else has through his career.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The new is likely to be for three to four years. Njoku is an example of a team and a player fixing a hurt relationship. At one time Njoku had requested a trade and no longer want to be in Cleveland. Both sides have come a long way since that time. Njoku does not plan to attend OTAs as the two sides work on the new deal.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Myles Garrett Speaks out After Shooting in Texas

By Brandon Little2 hours ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to questions asked by members of the local media during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 1
News

Real Sports Effectively Summarizes Deshaun Watson Case Including Seamy Underbelly

By Pete Smith12 hours ago
Aug 28, 2020; Eagan, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart catches a pass at practice at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Waive TE Nick Guggemos

By Pete Smith19 hours ago
45E258B5-9079-474A-ABDA-38F87E6F00FD
Featured Content

Browns Moving Through Offseason, Still a Major Need to Address

By Brandon Little21 hours ago
Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Adding Will Fuller to Browns Sounds Better in Theory than Practice

By Pete Smith23 hours ago
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Baker Mayfield Won’t Attend Browns OTAs, Awaiting Trade

By Brandon LittleMay 23, 2022
Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns cut Recently Signed Quarterback

By Brandon LittleMay 23, 2022
Jadeveon Clowney s Play May Warrant Extension
Featured Content

Jadeveon Clowney Restores Browns Edge Talent, Provides Order for Role Players, Rookies

By Pete SmithMay 23, 2022