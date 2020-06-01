BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

David Njoku On Working Out In Austin: "Everyone Was Spot On Doing Great, Great Work, So It Got Me Really Excited"

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku checked in with Nathan Zegura from Florida, discussing what what he's been doing and preparing for the 2020 season. In addition to proclaiming his love for the city of his Austin, Texas, he shed some light on the workouts he participated in with Baker Mayfield, Austin Hooper and some of the other receivers. 

"It was great, first off, reconciling with everybody, seeing everyone's face and everything, but when it came to work, it was pretty impressive to say the least. Everyone was spot on doing great, great work, so it got me really excited."

Zegura asked Njoku about coming back this year with the front office and coaching staff believing in him after a disappointing 2019 season.

"And that's what I'm most excited about; the opportunity. Obviously this past year wasn't what we all planned or had in mind but it's a great learning experience and I'm very excited to come back give it all we got."

Njoku was asked what the difference is between now and four years ago when he was drafted.

"The biggest difference is probably my size. I was fast when I got drafted and I gained 8 to 10 pounds since I got drafted and it's lean muscle so I'm moving the same speed if not faster. So definitely experience and getting bigger and just learning more about ball for me."

Zegura asked about his role in this offense, noting that he's going to be asked to do far more blocking on the outside zone.

"Oh yea. For sure. In all aspects even. They told me to just grind on everything, so I definitely took it personal to try to get faster and I believe I have, which is exciting for me. And then everything else will follow suit. Just gotta keep working."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colin Kaepernick Took A Knee So George Floyd Wouldn't

The death of George Floyd and the proceeding events that have taken place in Minneapolis touch on everything former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in an effort to protest.

Pete Smith

by

Bakersboys79

Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr Among Cleveland Browns Speak Out On Institutional Racism

With the protests growing after the murder of George Floyd due to police brutality, athletes like Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr are beginning to voice their displeasure.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Albert Breer: Browns Front Office Blueprint Borrowed From Eagles

In his monday morning column for TheMMQB, Albert Breer provided some clarity on the Cleveland Browns front office structure and why it might explain some of the moves that have been made by general manager Andrew Berry.

Pete Smith

J.C. Tretter Encourages NFL Players To Speak Out Against Racism, For Everyone To Listen

Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter released a statement on Saturday addressing the events in Minneapolis and the concept of institutional racism as a whole.

Pete Smith

by

Dopeitsparish

Joe Woods On Linebackers: "I Know Mentally They Can Handle It. It Is Just Physically, What Are They Capable Of Doing?”

The linebacker position is arguably the biggest question mark on the Cleveland Browns roster and defensive coordinator Joe Woods answered questions about that group during a conference call on Thursday with local media.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Browns Target Monday To Reopen Facility, Enter Phase One Of Employee Return

The Cleveland Browns released a statement announcing they intend to start phase one of opening their facility and returning some of their employees to work.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Promote Glenn Cook to Vice President of Player Personnel

The Cleveland Browns have made a promotion within their front office, a familiar name that has been with the team a few years.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Joe Woods On Defensive Scheme: "We Better Knock The Run Out"

With the offseason largely accounted for, new Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods was asked what he wanted to do with his scheme in a conference call on Thursday.

Pete Smith

Joe Woods On Defensive Line: "I Feel Really Good About It"

New Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods had a conference call on Thursday with the local media and responded to questions about the team's defensive line headed into 2020.

Pete Smith

Joe Woods Hints At Minimized Linebacker Position In 2020 Browns Defense

On his conference call with the local media Thursday, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator hinted at a minimized linebacker position in his defensive scheme, favoring having an extra safety on the field.

Pete Smith