David Njoku On Working Out In Austin: "Everyone Was Spot On Doing Great, Great Work, So It Got Me Really Excited"

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku checked in with Nathan Zegura from Florida, discussing what what he's been doing and preparing for the 2020 season. In addition to proclaiming his love for the city of his Austin, Texas, he shed some light on the workouts he participated in with Baker Mayfield, Austin Hooper and some of the other receivers.

"It was great, first off, reconciling with everybody, seeing everyone's face and everything, but when it came to work, it was pretty impressive to say the least. Everyone was spot on doing great, great work, so it got me really excited."

Zegura asked Njoku about coming back this year with the front office and coaching staff believing in him after a disappointing 2019 season.

"And that's what I'm most excited about; the opportunity. Obviously this past year wasn't what we all planned or had in mind but it's a great learning experience and I'm very excited to come back give it all we got."

Njoku was asked what the difference is between now and four years ago when he was drafted.

"The biggest difference is probably my size. I was fast when I got drafted and I gained 8 to 10 pounds since I got drafted and it's lean muscle so I'm moving the same speed if not faster. So definitely experience and getting bigger and just learning more about ball for me."

Zegura asked about his role in this offense, noting that he's going to be asked to do far more blocking on the outside zone.

"Oh yea. For sure. In all aspects even. They told me to just grind on everything, so I definitely took it personal to try to get faster and I believe I have, which is exciting for me. And then everything else will follow suit. Just gotta keep working."