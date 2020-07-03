BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Drew Rosenhaus Demands Trade for David Njoku From Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

Agent Drew Rosenhaus has told the Cleveland Browns that his client, David Njoku, is demanding a trade. Njoku had his fifth-year option picked up a few months ago as the Browns stated they wanted to keep him in the mix for years.

Njoku is coming off a year where he broke his scaphoid and when he was on the field, he played poorly. Still only 24 years, he had a solid but unspectacular second season where he started showing some of his promise.

The Browns signed Austin Hooper in the offseason with the intention of having a two tight end offense heavily featured under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The concern from Njoku's end would be how many targets he will get presumably as the second tight end in this offense. Unfortunately, while he has flashed some legitimate ability, he hasn't proven himself to be a stud tight end.

If there's promising news for the Browns and they are inclined to want to move Njoku, the market for tight ends has been pretty good as illustrated by the curious trade made the Atlanta Falcons for Hayden Hurst, giving up a second round pick and fifth round pick, getting a fourth round pick back along with Hurst.

Even if Njoku is traded, he's not getting any new money for at least two seasons, which limits his leverage. The Browns did add another tight end when they drafted Harrison Bryant in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he's not likely to be ready to play in a full time capacity until at least 2021.

The Browns have been pretty intent on having both Hooper and Njoku.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

While Roger Goodell Stumbled Onto The Right Answer, Some Browns Must Clarify Troubling Relationship With Barstool

As clips of Barstool employees are being posted pointing out just how often they've trafficked in racism comes to light, Roger Goodell looks smarter for having turned down when he won an auction. Members of the Cleveland Browns, however, who say they are antiracist have ties to the company, which is a a troubling stance to take.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Sign Third Round Pick Jordan Elliott To Rookie Contract

The Cleveland Browns continue to slowly crank out their rookie signings, the latest being Jordan Elliott out of Missouri.

BrandonLittle

J.C. Tretter May Best Roger Goodell In Public, But It May Not Matter In Negotiations

Since being elected as president of the players union, Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter has been a good advocate, even recently besting commissioner Roger Goodell in public, but that may not matter when it comes to binding negotiations.

Pete Smith

Report: NFL Shortening Preseason, Weeks One and Four Gone.

Most knew the league would have to take more steps to battle the pandemic, this is just the latest.

BrandonLittle

Jarvis Landry Announces Jarvis Landry Builds Winners Foundation

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was one of the most publicly emotional players on the team in light of the violence Black American were subjected. Since then, he has pondered how he could help, resolving to create his own foundation to help children.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Named The Best College Quarterback Of The Last Decade

Baker Mayfield was excellent once he found his place at Oklahoma, Pro Football Focus goes out on a limb and says he’s the best of the last decade.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

CBS Ranks All-Time Compensatory Selections, Two Browns Make The List

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports ranked the best compensatory picks in NFL history and two Cleveland Browns made the list. Bernie Kosar was a given, but the other was a little surprising.

Pete Smith

Former GM Mike Tannenbaum: Baker Mayfield Will Be On Short Leash

Former general manager Mike Tannenbaum was on ESPN's Get Up and made a few interesting proclamations about the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation and Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

by

Anvils

Odell Beckham Jr. Shuts Down Any Trade Rumors, “We Got Unfinished Business”

Odell Beckham Jr. is an important part of the Cleveland Browns future plans the staff and front office made clear, as did he with the fact he wants to be in Cleveland.

BrandonLittle

Jadeveon Clowney's Preferred Preferred Destinations Per Report

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network is reporting that free agent defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney has two preferred destinations, but there is a catch.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith