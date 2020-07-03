Drew Rosenhaus Demands Trade for David Njoku From Cleveland Browns

Agent Drew Rosenhaus has told the Cleveland Browns that his client, David Njoku, is demanding a trade. Njoku had his fifth-year option picked up a few months ago as the Browns stated they wanted to keep him in the mix for years.

Njoku is coming off a year where he broke his scaphoid and when he was on the field, he played poorly. Still only 24 years, he had a solid but unspectacular second season where he started showing some of his promise.

The Browns signed Austin Hooper in the offseason with the intention of having a two tight end offense heavily featured under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The concern from Njoku's end would be how many targets he will get presumably as the second tight end in this offense. Unfortunately, while he has flashed some legitimate ability, he hasn't proven himself to be a stud tight end.

If there's promising news for the Browns and they are inclined to want to move Njoku, the market for tight ends has been pretty good as illustrated by the curious trade made the Atlanta Falcons for Hayden Hurst, giving up a second round pick and fifth round pick, getting a fourth round pick back along with Hurst.

Even if Njoku is traded, he's not getting any new money for at least two seasons, which limits his leverage. The Browns did add another tight end when they drafted Harrison Bryant in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he's not likely to be ready to play in a full time capacity until at least 2021.

The Browns have been pretty intent on having both Hooper and Njoku.