David Njoku on Cleveland: ‘I want to be here for the rest of my career’

David Njoku is heading toward free agency, but he did not shy away from the fact that he wants to be in Cleveland. Not only does he want to be with the Browns, but he wants to be with them for the long haul.

"I love it here. I love it here to the core. I want to be here for the rest of my career,” Njoku said.

2021 was the final year of a four-year rookie deal that Njoku was on, since being drafted by the Browns back in 2017. Keeping Njoku will be a steep price increase, but he’s a player that is worth it. Bringing Njoku back on a multi-year deal should be one of the biggest priorities in the offseason.

Njoku averaged 13.4 yards a catch and had a 71 yard reception for a touchdown this season. There are not many tight ends in the league with his skill set, actually you can count them on one hand probably. Njoku had 475 receiving yards in 2021, which was third on the Browns.

Not only does Njoku want to stay in Cleveland, he has championship aspirations as most players do. After a disappointing season Njoku called it unfinished business, another sign he really wants to be back in Cleveland.

“It's a dream to bring a championship here to Cleveland. There's no question there's unfinished business.”

With Baker Mayfield to return in 2022 it would be a good idea to keep a talented tight end like Njoku around. A player that has been in Cleveland for the duration of Mayfield’s career.

