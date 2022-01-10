Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

David Njoku on Cleveland: ‘I want to be here for the rest of my career’

David Njoku is going to be a free agent, but didn’t shy away from wanting to stay in Cleveland for the long haul.

David Njoku is heading toward free agency, but he did not shy away from the fact that he wants to be in Cleveland. Not only does he want to be with the Browns, but he wants to be with them for the long haul.

2021 was the final year of a four-year rookie deal that Njoku was on, since being drafted by the Browns back in 2017. Keeping Njoku will be a steep price increase, but he’s a player that is worth it. Bringing Njoku back on a multi-year deal should be one of the biggest priorities in the offseason. 

Njoku averaged 13.4 yards a catch and had a 71 yard reception for a touchdown this season. There are not many tight ends in the league with his skill set, actually you can count them on one hand probably. Njoku had 475 receiving yards in 2021, which was third on the Browns.

Read More

Not only does Njoku want to stay in Cleveland, he has championship aspirations as most players do. After a disappointing season Njoku called it unfinished business, another sign he really wants to be back in Cleveland.

With Baker Mayfield to return in 2022 it would be a good idea to keep a talented tight end like Njoku around. A player that has been in Cleveland for the duration of Mayfield’s career.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

AFBA0768-F48D-4D39-B56A-E530419D67F8
News

David Njoku on Cleveland: ‘I want to be here for the rest of my career’

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) runs the ball as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston (44) tackles him during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Browns Sweep Bengals, Finish 8-9 in Forgettable Finale with Preseason Feel

19 hours ago
709D58AB-3244-455E-A7D7-0ACD05F0C70C
News

Where The Cleveland Browns Will Pick in The 2022 NFL Draft

19 hours ago
D8C24176-3540-4301-9042-2865E30EF880
News

Report: Steelers to Lose GM Kevin Colbert Following NFL Draft

Jan 9, 2022
86696E16-E8C7-47DB-A0DF-290702D9A170
News

Report: Browns Plan to Move Forward With Baker Mayfield as Quarterback

Jan 9, 2022
08725CFD-3385-4593-9E4C-9759943C061E
Game Day

Cleveland Browns Season Finale Against Cincinnati Bengals, Where to Find it

Jan 9, 2022
F2EB5C98-B09E-4796-90BE-8209C1471AD8
News

Denzel Ward to COVID-19 List, Browns Make Other Roster Moves

Jan 8, 2022
577040D9-D12B-4F60-A8D6-D5BF66C427A8
News

Former Browns WR Braylon Edwards Weighs in on Baker Mayfield

Jan 8, 2022