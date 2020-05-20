BrownsDigest
David Njoku Gives Props To Local Podcast Host For Her Rendition Of His End Zone Celebration

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns fan and one of the hosts of the podcast, That's What B Said, Bri Rust (@BreezyCle on social media platforms) posted a video on her Instagram account of her rendition of David Njoku's touchdown celebration.

"First, I almost pulled a groin muscle filming this," Rust describing her leap. "Second, I felt like I was jumping so high when in reality I barely left the ground. I’m impressed with his ability to jump that high."

In addition to being an all-female podcast along with friends Brittany Mollis and Meredith Kain, it was created with the idea of giving female fans a voice on Cleveland sports which occasionally meanders into other areas like pop culture, their own lives and currently dealing with COVID-19. 

The podcast is for anyone, but it does further illustrate the point that there are female voices with valid opinions on sports as well as offering a different perspective on how various topics impact them.

Explaining the idea behind the video, Rust said:

"I organized a “don’t rush” video challenge with some fellow female browns fans (if you don’t know what that is, search the hashtag on Instagram) we wanted to have some fun and spread some positivity showing a small glimpse of the amount of female following the Browns have."

"The video isn’t out yet but we needed to reshoot something so I decided to do the Njoku celebration - it was perfectly awkward and made me laugh, which is why I posted it."

When asked for her reaction of Njoku responding to her tweet, Rust didn't hold back, saying, "It made me smile and made my day, even though I know there will be negative people. F the haters and negative people."

The larger video, which will include the Njoku spike, will be out soon.

