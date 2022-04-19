Skip to main content

Denzel Ward Contract Follows Similar Structure of Browns Extensions, Provides Added Flexibility

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced the contract extension signed by corner Denzel Ward. Tuesday, the details on the deal have come out with an interesting surprises.

Denzel Ward's five-year extension nominally pays him $100.5 million with $71.25 million, but it's all about the details with these contracts and how it fits within what the team is hoping to accomplish.

The deal follows a similar structure that most of the Browns bigger contracts have, which pays a small amount the first year, then escalates to fit in with the growing salary cap.

YearBase SalarySigning BonusOption BonusPer Game Roster BonusRoster BonusCap Numbers

2022

$1,035,000

$4,000,000

$0

$0

$0

$5,035,000

2023

$4,041,000

$4,000,000

$3,680,000

$600,000

$0

$12,321,000

2024

$15,324,000

$4,000,000

$3,680,000

$600,000

$0

$23,604,000

2025

$13,476,000

$4,000,000

$3,680,000

$600,000

$0

$21,756,000

2026

$16,900,000

$4,000,000

$3,680,000

$600,000

$2,500,000

$27,680,000

2027

$17,400,000

$0

$3,680,000

$600,000

$2,500,000

$24,180,000

Total

$68,176,000

$20,000,000

$18,400,000

$3,000,000

$5,000,000

$114,576,000

Ward was scheduled to earn $13.294 million on his fifth-year option. He was willing to drop that number down to $5.035 million, which creates $8.259 million in cap space. The Browns could use some of that to help fill out their remaining holes on the roster, but they may want to roll over as much of it as possible.

If the Browns were to roll over the entire amount, that $8.259 million would then pay for the entirety of Ward's second season worth $12.321 million and leave them with with $4.197 million to spare, providing additional flexibility. With contracts including Deshaun Watson's and Myles Garrett's set to explode in 2023, the Browns are looking to roll over as much money as possible to maintain their ability to contend at a high level.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ward will earn a combined $17.356 million between 2022 and 2023 before his deal escalates to over $21 million the following four seasons. Some of that sticker shock should wear off as the NFL's salary cap spikes due to of an influx of revenue from sources including Amazon and some international outlets from nations like Germany.

The Browns could get out of the deal after the 2025 season, only paying $4 million in dead cap. That would work out to $66.716 million over four years for Ward. 2026 is the same year that Watson and Garrett's deals are set to end.

Should the Browns keep keep through 2026, 2027 represents a year when the two sides could look to renegotiate, potentially talking about a third contract. 

Getting this deal done now allows the Browns added flexibility immediately with their finances. The team may not be inclined to spend that cap savings immediately as they continue to wait for Baker Mayfield's situation to be resolved. He represents another $18.8 million of potential cap savings. Austin Hooper's $7.5 million will be added in June.

The Browns could rollover almost $35 million of cap space in all, which would make a dramatic impact on how aggressive they can in 2023 and 2024.

What We Learned from latest Baker Mayfield
News

Deshaun Watson in attendance for Browns off-season program, while Baker Mayfield is not

By Brandon Little3 hours ago
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) moves past Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Luke Haggard (70) during the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Cfb Ohio State Buckeyes At Indiana Hoosiers
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Tyreke Smith, EDGE Ohio State

By Sam Penix7 hours ago
Sep 20, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson stands before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Under Investigation for Alleged Tanking

By Brandon Little18 hours ago
Denzel Ward Extension Could Reset Corner Market
Featured Content

Browns Extension with Denzel Ward Makes Sense, but Carries Risk

By Pete Smith20 hours ago
19335B4C-B2C8-4BE8-A1A7-65DF6D1D858C
News

Browns re-sign DT Sheldon Day, make other roster moves

By Brandon Little21 hours ago
Dec 1, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) takes the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns, Denzel Ward Agree to Five-Year Extension

By Pete Smith23 hours ago
Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) throws a pass against Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Josh Paschal (4) during the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Josh Paschal, DL Kentucky

By Sam PenixApr 18, 2022
Peach Bowl: Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) brings in a pass from quarterback JT Daniel for a catch. Ncaa Football Chick Fil A Peach Bowl Georgia Vs Cincinnati
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: George Pickens, WR Georgia

By Sam PenixApr 17, 2022