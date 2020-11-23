Denzel Ward Getting MRI On Calf

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stafanski announced on Monday that cornerback Denzel Ward, who had arguably the best game of the season, will have an MRI to check out his calf and see if there any reason they should be worried.

Ward played in every snap against the Philadelphia Eagles and had a great game, recording four pass break ups, an interception and the hit on Carson Wentz that resulted in a pick six from linebacker Sione Takitaki that put the Browns out to a 7-0 lead.

Ward has had a tendency to give up receptions this year while mixing in some important pass break ups, but against the Eagles, he contested everything and made it incredibly difficult for the opponent to move the ball on him. The interception he had near the end of the game seemed like a reward for the day's work as he had been close to another one earlier in the game and Carson Wentz kept going at him.

The fact that Ward is having an MRI now when there didn't seem to be any concern after the game seems positive. Unlike the injury to Wyatt Teller, who knew immediately he was injured and it was pretty easy to diagnose, Ward didn't miss a snap and it didn't warrant any concern immediately after the game.

The Browns are hoping it simply rules out anything and he just needs to get healthy, perhaps needs a day or two to rest. If it's more serious than that, the Browns will have some issues. The corner position has been a strong one for the Browns when they've had Ward, Terrance Mitchell and Kevin Johnson on the field.

When injuries have forced them away from lineup, they have suffered in the passing game for it.