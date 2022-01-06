Skip to main content
Derek Stingley Jr. and Justyn Ross Among College Players To Declare Today

Some very talented college football players announced today that they will be heading to the NFL.

Bowl games are wrapping up for college football with the National Championship between Alabama and Georgia set to happen on Monday. Players who are draft eligible are throwing their hats in the draft process left and right.

Derek Stingley Jr. announced today, via The Players Tribune that he is heading to the pro ranks. Stingley starred at LSU for three years and had six interceptions as a true freshman. The now junior is widely projected as a top-10 pick. An NFL team is going to get a very good player. It may not be the Browns, since they invested a first-rounder in Greg Newsome II last year and already have Denzel Ward. 

Another very good player that announced he will turn pro today is Myjai Sanders. The edge prospect out of Cincinnati is a more realistic option when looking at what the Browns need here. Sanders is an early round target on draft boards. The Cincinnati prospect had 13.5 sacks as a Bearcat.

Justyn Ross out of Clemson is heading to the NFL as well. Ross spent four years at Clemson, but missed his junior season with an injury. Ross was productive by bringing in 20 touchdowns and 2,389 yards in his time at Clemson. Ross is an interesting 6-foot-4 wide receiver prospect that could be a fit in Cleveland.

Other players to announce their next moves are these players. All whom are chasing NFL dreams:

Samuel Oram-Jones, USC

Ralph Holley, Western Michigan

Lawtez Rogers, Maryland

