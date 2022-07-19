According to a report, the Cleveland Browns could be without their franchise quarterback for 2-8 games.

Time ticks on as the Cleveland Browns and its fanbase wait on a length on the potential suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Mike Florio, the currently expected range is two to eight games that Watson will miss.

The NFL focused on a case that involved four alleged victims, the case was submitted to Judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFLPA set up a counterargument to Robinson. Robinson is taking the two sides and deciding whether or not Watson broke the player conduct policy. If Robinson rules that Watson did, the Browns’ quarterback will be suspended or fined for an unknown amount at this time.

The rule book states that ownership and club or league management have traditionally been held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline. This is what Watson’s side has argued, looking at past incidents.

There has been a report made that Robinson is waiting on the NFL and NFLPA to agree on a suspension length. According to the report that could be the holdup, Robinson may not rule until training camp starts.

This leaves the Browns with some uncertainty heading into the 2022 season. Something that they hope is cleared up sooner than later.

