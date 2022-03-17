Deshaun Watson Rules Out Browns, Team Must Move on to Other Options

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has made his decision among the teams courting him, opting for the New Orleans Saints, which means the Cleveland Browns will have to look at other options.

After meeting with four teams whose trade packages were preapproved by the Houston Texans nd deliberating, quarterback Deshaun Watson has informed the Cleveland Browns they are no longer in the running, meaning Browns will have to move on to other options.

The Browns were fully invested in trying to get Watson to come to Cleveland, which impacted their approach in free agency. Everything hinged on Watson, which might have included other deals that were contingent on his acquisition.

Perhaps that leaves the Browns slightly behind in free agency, but there are plenty of players out there that can improve the roster and address their needs.

Their quarterback in 2022 becomes the larger question. Undoubtedly, the Browns have considered their options in the event that they did not acquire Watson.

Jimmy Garoppolo might be an option in a swap with the San Francisco 49ers. They could either just roll with him or they could potentially draft a quarterback to be his understudy not unlike what the San Francisco 49ers just did with him. Malik Willis of Liberty would stand out entirely on upside with Garoppolo in front of him.

Garoppolo would also cost more money than Mayfield this season, a difference of around $6 million.

If the Browns were willing to go after Watson in spite of the controversy surrounding him believing he had top 5 to 10 quarterback talent, it stands to reason they won't draft a quarterback they can't envision reaching that level.

It's not impossible the Browns could go back to Baker Mayfield, who is under contract. Mayfield needs to play to earn a payday. Being the middle of March, there is still plenty of time for cooler, more pragmatic heads to prevail. Don't be surprised if there is some damage control done immediately, even if they still ultimately trade him.

The problem is that while courting Watson, Chris Mortenson of ESPN reported that the Browns wanted an "adult" in the building. If Mayfield is immature as this alleges, that's probably not going to go over well. It's also a difficult statement to make when the team actively trying to convince a quarterback who is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and harassment.

For an organization that has been pretty buttoned up under the guidance of general manager Andrew Berry, this was an unforced error. Mayfield may not be the quarterback they want, but there's no need to kick him on his way out the door, especially if they are then going to try to trade him.

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons is a possibility, though his contract comes with challenges.

Free agent options could include Marcus Mariota or Jameis Winston. If Watson is any indication, the Browns may not that Winston settled with a woman who accused him of rape in 2016.

Case Keenum is still on the Browns roster. He knows the offense, but if they weren't willing to play him when Mayfield was clearly hobbled by injury, why would they want to potentially start him?

Regardless of the direction they go, Watson is headed to the Saints and the Browns have to adapt quickly if they are going to compete in a challenging division and conference.