Skip to main content

Deshaun Watson Settles With all but Four Accusers

Cleveland Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson, has settled with all but four of his accusers prior to trial.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled all but four of the 24 civil lawsuits that he is currently facing, according to attorney Tony Buzbee.

“Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled. We are working Through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have cone so, those parneular cases will de dismissed, The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We wont comment further on the settlement or those cases,” Buzbee said in a statement he released.

Watson, who once said he wouldn’t settle and wanted to clear his name, now has done the complete opposite. It is likely best for the NFL and his own image if the cases are settled, now they can only hope the talk slowly goes away.

Four women remain with lawsuits against Watson.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Ashley Solis is one of the heroes of this story. Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue. I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court’s schedule.”

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) fights for the ball with Cleveland Browns defensive back Grant Delpit (22) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (bottom) during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Grant Delpit Poised for Breakout Season?

By Evan Crowell3 hours ago
Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) in action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

A Big Change Coming For Browns Wyatt Teller

By Brandon Little18 hours ago
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) rushes for yards during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 13
Featured Content

Kareem Hunt Contract Extension is Feasible, Largely Depends on Browns Vision for Offense

By Pete SmithJun 20, 2022
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) flexes after scoring a rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns Extras 18
Featured Content

Kareem Hunt Seeks Extension

By Evan CrowellJun 19, 2022
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: NFL to Seek Significant Suspension Against Browns Deshaun Watson

By Brandon LittleJun 17, 2022
Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Make History, Make Seven new Hires

By Brandon LittleJun 16, 2022
39311536-1D09-4434-A5DF-37AF8E406645
News

Browns Sign Rookie K Cade York

By Brandon LittleJun 16, 2022
7A761A22-1FEA-4ABE-B66B-2080B2D07FAA
News

Browns Denzel Ward Leaves Practice With Injury

By Brandon LittleJun 17, 2022