Deshaun Watson Settles With all but Four Accusers

Cleveland Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson, has settled with all but four of his accusers prior to trial.

“Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled. We are working Through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have cone so, those parneular cases will de dismissed, The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We wont comment further on the settlement or those cases,” Buzbee said in a statement he released.

Watson, who once said he wouldn’t settle and wanted to clear his name, now has done the complete opposite. It is likely best for the NFL and his own image if the cases are settled, now they can only hope the talk slowly goes away.

Four women remain with lawsuits against Watson.

“Ashley Solis is one of the heroes of this story. Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue. I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court’s schedule.”

