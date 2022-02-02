NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Releases Top 50, Why it Matters

Coinciding with the start of practices at the Senior Bowl, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his top 50 prospects for the upcoming class. There are a number of relevant takeaways regarding the Cleveland Browns.

As the NFL Draft process has truly started with All-Star games like the Senior Bowl and Shrine Game, it's been the wild west in terms of coming up with prospects the Cleveland Browns could select with the 13th pick. That has included shoe-horning players participating in the Senior Bowl that aren't like to be even part of the conversation for this team until day 2 at the earliest.

Daniel Jeremiah, one of the lead draft analysts for the NFL Network released his initial rankings for the top 50 players in the 2022 class, which should provide some clarity on what is and what isn't reasonable.

No, his rankings do not reflect how teams have their boards set up and he will revamp this list a few times between now and when the NFL Draft takes place. Some new names may find their way towards the bottom of the list. Maybe someone makes a big move up his board, but in terms of trying to forecast the top 15 to 20 picks, Jeremiah's is list is pretty representative of the pool of players those picks are likely to come.

What's relevant is the level of representation position groups have and where they are listed. Some positions stand out for their strengths while others have meager showings.

This isn't a strong quarterback class

Jeremiah has just one quarterback in the top 20 prospects. It's Kenny Pickett out of Pittsburgh, ranked 18th. The next quarterbacks, Matt Corral of Ole Miss, Malik Willis of Liberty and Sam Howell of North Carolina are 34 through 36. Presumably, the reason they are lumped together like this is because Jeremiah hasn't found enough reason to separate them yet.

None of this precludes these signal callers from being successful in the NFL, but it does give reason to pause and consider when a team should select them. Why would you select a quarterback 13th overall when comparable talent is going to available in the next several rounds?

The defensive tackle position is a desert

There is one true run stuffing defensive tackle on this list that makes sense for the Browns in Jordan Davis from Georgia. I would make the case that the Browns aren't likely to use the 13th pick on a player that isn't going to be an every down player, but Davis would have a role on this team, one the Browns need to find an answer.

The next two defensive tackles on this list aren't likely to be a consideration for the Browns until day three at the earliest, if at all.

Both Phidarian Mathis of Alabama and Devonte Wyatt of Georgia will be 24 years old before the month of May. Through two years with Andrew Berry as general manager of the team, the Browns have made it a point to draft younger players. Due to the pandemic, this year's draft class is older across the board. And the Browns may end up drafting players older than they normally would, but that isn't likely to happen until the third day of the draft. Even then, 24 is old by rookie standards and historical data is daunting when it comes to players entering the league that old.

Jedrick Wills, who has played two seasons in the NFL, will be celebrating his 23rd birthday on May 17th.

One run stuffing defensive tackle worth keeping an eye on is Travis Jones out of Connecticut. He's 22.

Wide receiver is loaded

The Cleveland Browns have had one of the least effective wide receiver groups in the NFL the past two seasons. They are poised to overhaul it. Not only does Jeremiah have Garrett Wilson of Ohio State, Drake London of USC and Treylon Burks of Arkansas in his top 11 players, almost guaranteeing the Browns will be in the position to select one of them 13th, he has four more in his top 50.

One viable option for the Browns is to double dip at the position. The class has the talent and depth to support it, offering the Browns value along the way. Depending on how the board falls, the Browns could quickly make a weakness into a strength.

It's also worth monitoring what happens with Jameson Williams of Alabama. He tore his ACL in the national championship game, which will drop him down the draft board. Where he might have been in the conversation for the top receiver in the class, now he might go in the late first or early second round area.

If the Browns were to draft Wilson at 13 as an example and Williams is hanging around at the end of the first round, how interested should the Browns be in moving up to get him? The fifth year option might be valuable enough to make such a move and even though Williams' first season might be negated, it could set them up with a young trio along with Donovan Peoples-Jones for the next several years.

Plenty of pass rushers for the Browns to keep investing

The Browns will likely re-sign Jadeveon Clowney. Between Clowney and Myles Garrett, the Browns will have close to $40 million just in their top two edge rushers, but they would be wise to keep adding to that group, both to insure them against potential injury, prepare for life after Clowney, whether that's in one year or several, as well as balance out the salary cap.

Including DeMarvin Leal of Texas A&M and Logan Hall of Houston, who both project as players that can attack the quarterback from the interior, there are nine pass rushers on Jeremiah's list. Some, like Jermaine Johnson II out of Florida State and Arnold Ebiketie of Penn State are likely older than would interest the Browns, but there will be opportunities to add players that can get after the quarterback. Something they would likely have considered anyway, the loss of Takkarist McKinley to an Achilles' injury only further incentives the Browns to continue to invest at this position.

Myjai Sanders of Cincinnati, Kingsley Enagbare from South Carolina and Cameron Thomas of San Diego State are three more pass rushers that could interest the Browns and didn't make this list.