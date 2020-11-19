SI.com
Eagles Player Test Positive For COVID-19, Two Players Classified Close Contacts

Pete Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday per a team statement as they prepare to travel to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, releasing the following statement.

“The Philadelphia Eagles received confirmation this morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said. The individual and close contacts who were identified through contact tracing are in self-isolation. We are following NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in communication with the league on this matter.”

According to Geoff Mosher, host of Inside the Eagles, the player that tested positive was wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Fellow receivers Deontay Burnett and John Hightower were classified as close contacts and all three were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Of the three, the most impactful in terms of what happens on the field would be Hightower. He has been the biggest deep threat on the team.

Hightower has caught nine passes this season on 24 targets for 166 yards, including a pair for over 50 yards apiece.

If Hightower is unable to play against the Browns, the team could activate Quez Watkins. Watkins has yet to catch a pass this season, but he's fast and would be one of the few bodies they have left, since they would be down a total of three receivers overall.

Arcega-Whiteside has appeared in seven games and has two receptions on the year for 45 yards. He was a healthy scratch last week.

Deontay Burnett has three receptions for 19 yards in the two games he's played.

