ESPN Reveals Interesting Predictions For Browns RB Nick Chubb
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, a big storyline surrounding the Cleveland Browns has to do with the healthy of star running back Nick Chubb.
After suffering a gruesome knee injury last season, he is working to get back on the field this year. Upon first sight of the injury, many fans and media members worried that it could be a career-ending injury. Thankfully, that isn't the case and Chubb is preparing to play in 2024.
Chubb has been one of the NFL's most dominant running backs throughout his entire career. He has wreacked havoc on opposing defenses nearly every week he has played.
Back in 2022, his last full season, Chubb carried the football 302 times for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdows. He also chipped in with 27 receptions for 239 yards and another touchdown.
Looking ahead to the upcoming campaign, no one knows what to expect from Chubb. When he will return remains to be seen, but he's hopeful to be on the field early on in the regular season.
ESPN has taken a stab at predicting what Chubb will be able to do this season.
In their full projections for every single player in the NFL, Chubb was given a very good outlook. ESPN has him playing in 11 games and racking up 891 yards and six touchdowns on 183 carries.
That would be an amazing comeback from such a brutal injury.
Following all of the worries about the injury being a career-ending event, Chubb coming back to handle that kind of workload would be impressive, to say the last. The fact that he's even receiving those kinds of projections is a testament to his work ethic and toughness.
At 28 years old, there is still hope for the star running back to be a key impact player for years to come. If he can stay healthy and get his knee back to 100 percent, the Browns will continue building around him.
Expect to see Chubb back on the field at some point fairly early in the 2024 regular season. Fans can't wait to see him back in game action and Chubb is itching to get back on the field.
Hopefully, these projections come true and he's able to handle that kind of role without suffering from any side effects of such a nasty knee injury.